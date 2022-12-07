Even More Disney Rides Closing Down In 2023

Disneyland Resort is known as “The Happiest Place On Earth,” but even with the “Disney magic,” there are realities that come with operating a theme park.

Disneyland Guests are treated to many fun and iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, and Space Mountain at Disneyland Park, as well as many more like WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, The Incredicoaster, Grizzly River Run, Radiator Springs Racers, and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT next door at Disney California Adventure.

While many of these rides are among the favorites for Disney Park Guests, they are still subject to closures from time to time.

As we look ahead to 2023, there are actually multiple Disneyland attractions that will be closing down for periods of time.

There are a total of four major closures coming to Disneyland Resort soon that you should be aware of.

Indiana Jones Adventure will be closing down January 9, 2023 until the spring of 2023. An exact date for the attraction to reopen has not been announced at this time.

In addition to Indiana Jones Adventure, both Haunted Mansion and “it’s a small world” will experience short closures in January when their Holiday overlays are taken away and they transform back into their regular selves.

Next door at Disney California Adventure, we previously covered that WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure will be closing on January 9, 2023 with no reopening date scheduled at this time, either.

Now, there are a couple more attractions that we can share will also experience closures beginning in early 2023.

Grizzly River Run will close down on January 9, 2023 until spring of 2023. In addition, the popular Cars attraction– Radiator Springs Racers— will close beginning January 17, 2023, and a reopening date has not been announced yet.

With these closure announcements, this means that– in addition to Tarzan’s Treehouse and Toon Town already being closed– there will be a total of six attractions at Disneyland Resort experiencing some downtime in the month of January, several of which will extend into the spring.

