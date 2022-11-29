Disney’s ‘Spider-Man’ Attraction Closing Indefinitely Next Year

Since it opened in 2021, Avengers Campus has been a fan favorite to many Guests visiting Disney California Adventure, with incredible food and snacks, breathtaking views of the Ancient Sanctum and Ancient Sanctum, fun attractions, and, of course, the chance to meet their favorite superheroes.

Of course, Guests can still visit all of the classic areas like Adventureland, Fantasyland and Tomorrowland, but Marvel fans will definitely want to check out this new, MCU-inspired location.

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is a dream come true. Being able to meet and interact with some of their favorite superheroes, enjoy size-defying food and drink offerings from across the galaxy, and ride the two attractions in the compound, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Unfortunately, one of these two attractions is shutting down next year.

When taking a look at the closure list on the Disneyland App, we noticed that WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure is scheduled to close on January 9, which is also when the Indiana Jones Adventure is set to close at the Resort. No time was given as to when the attraction will return, but hopefully, it’s not offline for long.

While visiting Avengers Campus is already a super experience, with all the new projects coming to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disneyland has quickly made all sorts of improvements to the highly immersive land. From the arrival of new heroes like Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, and Mighty Thor to exclusive limited items celebrating the release of the latest MCU film or series.

Embark on an action-packed adventure alongside the amazing Spider-Man! When Peter Parker’s helpful but otherwise buggy Spider-Bots get stuck in replication mode and escape from a WEB Workshop, Spider-Man must stop the rampaging robots before they wreak total techno-havoc across Avengers Campus. Problem is, they’re rapidly leveling up and becoming tough to beat! Your task? Hop aboard a WEB Slinger vehicle and help weave a frenzied web to trap these friendly neighborhood sidekicks in true Spidey style. It’s up to you to unleash your inner hero and save the Campus from complete chaos! Perfect for up-and-coming recruits—with no height restrictions.

