Iconic ‘Indiana Jones’ Disney Ride Closing Down Indefinitely

If you’re wanting to get on this Disney ride, you’ll need to make a trip to Disneyland Resort soon.

Disneyland Resort is home to two iconic Parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. There are plenty of fun attractions to experience while visiting the area, including Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain (while it’s still open), Big Thunder Mountain, Space Mountain, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT, Radiator Springs Racers, The Incredicoaster, Toy Story Midway Mania!, and many others.

However, one iconic Disney ride will reportedly be closing down for an indefinite amount of time.

The attraction Indiana Jones Adventure has been rumored for a potential major refurbishment, and it seems that Disney may have finally shared the date for when the attraction will close.

The official Disneyland calendar shows times for the attraction all the way through Sunday, November 13. However, after that, the attraction times go blank, meaning that the Disney ride will most likely begin its closure on Monday, November 14.

Other attractions still have times on November 14 and November 15, essentially confirming that Indiana Jones Adventure will have some kind of closure. But, it’s unclear at this time when it will reopen.

Over the last several months, many Disney fans have noted how many animatronics and mechanisms within the ride have not been working as they once were.

Indiana Jones Adventure gives Disney Park Guests the chance to “follow Indy’s footsteps into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye past intricate booby traps.” You’ll inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes.

You’ll board a rugged troop transport and enter the Chamber of Destiny. Confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder.

