“Gone Downhill,” Iconic Disney Attraction Could Be Closing Soon

One of the most iconic Disneyland rides could be closing soon.

When visiting Disneyland Park, there are so many fun Disneyland rides to enjoy. Iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Splash Mountain (while it’s still open), Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Big Thunder Mountain, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds (when it’s open) are always fun.

There is so much to see and experience– whether you’re at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure— and one of the most popular attractions, of course, is Indiana Jones Adventure.

In a recent Reddit thread, many Disney Park fans expressed their disappointment with the attraction, saying it had “gone downhill.”

“Indiana Jones has gone downhill so badly that now the best part of it is waiting in line,” one Guest said.

Another Guest noted several issues that they have noticed become problems over the past few years.

“Nothing beats the old ride profile and effects, The fact that they never bothered to fix the structural issues with the moving wall, and the way that all the jeeps nearly “Collided” with one another, not only that, the “Scare Rooms” effects have slowly degraded to the point of nothingness,” the Guests said. “The queue no longer has working effects like the “Falling” ceiling among other things. The snake was never Neon rave machine, The Indiana jones entry room with the lightning had a fog tornado, There used to be fire effects with the lava, and so on and so on.”

With the disappointment of many Guests, it should be noted that there are rumors that the attraction could be closing down for a refurbishment soon. The exact date or timeframe for the refurbishment is unknown at this time, but it could be coming. The attraction underwent a brief refurbishment this past spring.

Currently, Matterhorn Bobsleds is undergoing a major refurbishment at Disneyland Park. Indiana Jones Adventure could be the next attraction to undergo maintenance, possibly after the coaster reopens.

Do you think Indiana Jones Adventure is in need of a refurbishment? Let us know in the comments!

