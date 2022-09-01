Guests Feel Sight Lines Being Ignored at Disneyland, Defying Walt’s Vision

Immersion is an essential aspect of a Disney Parks vacation. Whether walking through the Streets of Hollywood at Disney California Adventure or traversing through Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park, Guests should feel they’re truly living in their favorite stories.

Unfortunately, Guests visiting Disney California Adventure this week noticed that the newest land at the Disney Park, Avengers Campus, had ruined the sight lines in Cars Land. Reddit user u/SteveTCook shared a photo, writing:

Not a fan of this sight line with the Webslingers logo over Mater’s

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure is now visible from Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree. A comment from u/Good-Presentation816 noted that during Spider-Man Stunt Show, Guests in Cars Land can see the Spider-Man Stuntronic soar through the air.

Though many comments said the Guest was overreacting, u/this_knee agreed, calling the lack of immersion “careless:”

This one really shows, among other ones in DCA, the carelessness regarding sight lines in this park. Don’t get me wrong, there are parts of DCA that really are immersive. E.g. Most of Condor Flats, the entire walking area around Grizzly River Run, the walkways of Hollywood Land, and the far end of the boardwalk where the Paradise grill is. Elsewhere, in places like what’s pictured, yeah the sight lines aren’t ideal. That campus needs more trees anyways. Something tells me they’ll add more shade in a future phase, which might help with some of this.

Walt Disney was devoted to making Disneyland Resort fully immersive, so the sight lines at Disney California Adventure disappoint many diehard Disney Parks fans.

More on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure

Meet your favorite Marvel heroes in Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort – and help defeat rogue Spider-Bots! Guests may wait in a standby queue or purchase individual Lightning Lanes through the Disney Genie app to experience this attraction, which isn’t eligible for standard Genie+. From Disney:

Wrangle rogue Spider-Bots run amok during this mayhem-filled mission at Avengers Campus! WEB Open House Goes Haywire

Embark on an action-packed adventure alongside the amazing Spider-Man! When Peter Parker’s helpful but otherwise buggy Spider-Bots get stuck in replication mode and escape from a WEB Workshop, Spider-Man must stop the rampaging robots before they wreak total techno-havoc across Avengers Campus. Problem is, they’re rapidly leveling up and becoming tough to beat! Your task? Hop aboard a WEB Slinger vehicle and help weave a frenzied web to trap these friendly neighborhood sidekicks in true Spidey style. It’s up to you to unleash your inner hero and save the Campus from complete chaos! Perfect for up-and-coming recruits—with no height restrictions.

Have you noticed any disappointing sight lines at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park?

