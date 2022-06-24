Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris Opening Date & Details

In just under a month, Disney Parks will open Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Marvel-themed land!

History of Avengers Campus

When did Avengers Campus open at Disneyland Resort?

After taking over Bugs Land at Disney California Adventure Park, Avengers Campus opened at Disneyland Resort in June 2021 with a massive celebration featuring Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige himself and the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What date will Avengers Campus open at Disneyland Paris?

After years of development, Disneyland Paris will finally welcome Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus on July 20, 2022. The Marvel land will open during the Resort’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

What rides will be at Avengers Campus?

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force

While Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris is somewhat similar to the Marvel-themed land in Disneyland Resort, there are multiple noticeable changes, especially in terms of the ride offerings. Where Anaheim’s Disney California Adventure Park repurposed The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! — albeit prior to Avengers Campus debut –, Walt Disney Studios Park has reinvented Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

The long-standing Disney Park staple, which can also be found in the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, has been refreshed with a new superhero look and will open to Guests as Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. Disneyland Paris describes the attraction as:

On this high-speed rollercoaster, recruits will team up with none other than Captain Marvel herself and the one and only Iron Man. Recruits will be briefed by Iron Man himself, equipped with a brand-new Mark 80 armor exclusively designed for his missions at Avengers Campus. With no time to waste, they will have the opportunity to team up with the two Avengers on a high-speed mission. They will embark and fly up through space in a vehicle that Stark has equipped with a homing device, to lure the threat away from planet Earth .

Brie Larson will reprise her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the unique attraction “that features a high-speed launch of 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds, three inversions, two rollover loops, and one corkscrew.” Avengers Assemble: Flight Force will also star another first in the form of its Iron Man, which “is a new generation Audio-Animatronic figure exclusive to Disneyland Paris and the first Avenger Audio-Animatronic in a Disney Park.”

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force has a minimum height requirement of 1.2 meters.

Spider-Man W.E.B Adventure

Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris will also get a familiar attraction in the form of Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure. The ride is a copy of the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure experience in Disneyland Resort, and will see Guests team up with the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler in an action-packed adventure. Disney says:

The adventure begins at Avengers Campus’ Worldwide Engineering Brigade – also known as WEB – a workshop of bright innovators who specialize in developing new technologies to equip and empower everyday people to become Super Heroes like the Avengers. This workshop showcases the inventions of Peter Parker and the rest of the WEB Tech team, including their adorable Spider-Bots which are designed to be robotic sidekicks capable of building anything a Super Hero might need.

Through specially designed, innovative technology that recognizes body movements and gestures, recruits will reach out their hands and sling webs from their wrists, just like Spider-Man. As the WEB Slinger vehicles progress and the mission continues, Spider-Bots will become harder and harder to beat as they continue to multiply. After helping Spider-Man trap the rogue Spider-Bots, recruits will be able to see how many Spider-Bots they caught as a team in their vehicles.

Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the attraction where “Imagineers leveraged infrared cameras on the WEB Slinger vehicles to assess and analyze the actions of guests 60 times per second, tracking eye position, shoulders, elbows, and wrists.” The attraction then maps out the geometry of their web sling and places it into the interactive gameplay.

Recruits will wear 3-D glasses for the duration of the attraction and can enhance their experience by buying the WEB Power Band or other WEB Shooter accessories which unlock additional functions to battle the Spider-Bots.

Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure has no minimum height requirement.

What other experiences are at Avengers Campus?

In addition to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Walt Disney Studios Park’s Marvel expansion will also include in-universe experiences throughout the Campus. One of these brand-new, and state-of-the-art, experiences is the Training Center — the first of its kind at any Disney Park. Disney says:

Recruits will have the opportunity to meet Spider-Man, Iron Man or Captain Marvel in a new dedicated building unique to Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris, the Training Center. For the first time in a Disney Park, a dynamic “freeze frame” video sequence, created by DisneyPhotoPass™ with 27 cameras all around the action, can capture these meetings with Captain Marvel or Iron Man and turn them into unforgettable moments. These special encounters will be available for booking through the Disneyland Paris mobile app.

The Disneyland Paris mobile app is also the place where Guests can link their Park ticket reservation and book Disney Premier Access attractions for an additional cost.

Similar to Disneyland Resort, Recruits will also be able to train with the Wakandan warriors, the Dora Milaje, and can expect to see heroes like Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Wasp, and Black Widow battle foes on the rooftops amidst the stunning Quinjet QuinPad.

Then there is the Gateway Portal where recruits can connect with the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, capturing a moment with their favorite Avenger. Or for the more competitive Guests, an interactive dance-off will commence with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Star-Lord, and Gamora.

Then in another first for Disney Parks, Tony Stark’s “F.R.I.D.A.Y.” will keep Guests on track for their missions. Disney describes the addition:

“F.R.I.D.A.Y.” the famous Artificial Intelligence designed by Tony Stark himself will be watching out and interacting with the Earth’s Mightiest Super Heroes. Uploaded to the building façade of AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: FLIGHT FORCE building–the Avengers Headquarters –she will also welcome recruits to the Campus, monitor it for threats, and signal the arrivals and departures of Avengers. F.R.I.D.A.Y.’s presence will be exclusive to Disneyland Paris.

What restaurants will be at Avengers Campus?

PYM Kitchen

Like Disneyland Resort’s PYM Test Kitchen, Disneyland Paris will also have a version of this restaurant — PYM Kitchen. Disney describes the food location as:

Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp use “Pym Particles” to grow and shrink to just about anything, Pym Technologies applies this science to the creation of shareable bites, inventive entrees and sweet treats as a buffet. Recruits will be able to savour items at unusual scales, including both gigantic shareable pretzel sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, cakes, and their tiniest versions for those who wish to try everything.

Incredible oversized servings will include Jambalaya, Caesar salad with giant croutons, 0.5-meter extra-long green beans and more vegetarian options for everyone to make the most of the growing and shrinking Ant-Man and The Wasp experience. Oversized desserts will include a pecan pie by the metre, giant blue donuts and mini red donuts, mini cheesecakes, carrot cake, red velvet, giant strawberry cream cake and honeycomb cake.

Adults can also enjoy alcohol such as red wine and beers served in tiny vials not dissimilar to the ones Hank Pym’s Pym Particles can be found in, as well as “a signature blue and red cocktail presented in a beaker and a superfood cocktail made with Blue Chardonnay, Perrier, Martini, and dried goji berries.”

Stark Factory

This foodie offering allows recruits to experience a more casual meal with Disney describing Stark Factory as:

Stark Factory is a quick service restaurant where recruits refueling will get to enjoy a cooking show experience with homemade pizzas fresh from the pizzaiolo oven, including a vegetarian option, salads, and a choice of fresh pasta. The signature dessert will be paying tribute to Thor as it will be inspired by the God of Thunder’s very own favourite treats as seen in Marvel Comics.

Formerly an assembly line for Howard Stark, it features relics of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s earlier activities and hosts many surprises hidden as fan tributes including artifacts built by Tony Stark and the impressive HulkBuster – the armor he created with the help of Bruce Banner for the Hulk, which is exclusive to Disneyland Paris.

Other food and drink experiences are listed on the official website:

The WEB – Worldwide Eating Brigade – food truck will be run by the WEB workshop’s inventors and serve a variety of Asian noodles and coconut balls. The FAN-tastic Food Truck, Tony Stark’s favourite, will be parked nearby, serving New York style hot dogs, including vegan sausages, various types of sauces and toppings; and a cheesecake on a stick for dessert. Avengers Campus will also be home of the Super Diner, a small traditional American restaurant serving Reuben sandwiches, a signature North American recipe made with corned beef, cheese, Sauerkraut, and a savoury dressing, grilled between slices of rye bread.

What merchandise will be at Avengers Campus?

Mission Equipment

Mission Equipment shop will be the place to pick up a great range of campus gear, including official Avengers Campus and WEB – Worldwide Engineering Brigade – supplies. This one-of-a-kind shop will include kids and adults accessories that will enhance their experience, and so much more.

It is here that Recruits can upgrade their Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure experience and purchase additional accessories like the multi-firing WEB shooter.

Marvel at Disneyland Paris

What Marvel characters can you meet at Disneyland Paris?

The full list of characters appearing at Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus is:

Spider-Man

Iron Man

Captain Marvel

Black Panther

Black Widow

Thor

Loki

Captain America

Ant-Man

Wasp

Okoye

Dora Milaje

Star-Lord

Gamora

While this list is per the official Disneyland Paris website, other characters may appear and Guests may even be treated to seasonal appearances like what happened at Disneyland Resort’s Oogie Boogie Bash last year when Zombie Captain America arrived at the Campus.

Does Marvel have a theme park?

Marvel does not have a dedicated theme park but Disney fans can experience places like Avengers Campus in both Europe and the United States, or singular attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT Park. Another Florida theme park destination, Universal Orlando Resort, also has a themed Marvel location inside Islands of Adventure.

There will definitely be a lot to take in when Avengers Campus opens at Disneyland Paris later this year. And why not have the full Marvel Disney experience and stay inside Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel during your visit.

Will you be visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris this year? Let us know in the comments down below!