96% of Disney World Cast Members Reject Abysmal Raise Offer

After months of unsuccessful negotiating and promised layoffs, Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members officially rejected an offered $1/hour raise last week. According to the Service Trades Council Union (STCU) and Local 737, 96% of Disney Cast Members voted against the proposed raise.

Negotiations stalled in early winter 2022 but picked back up around the New Year. Disney Cast Members protested outside Disney Park gates multiple times. Many online personalities highlighted the homelessness epidemic facing Disney employees in Central Florida.

13,650 Cast Members voted NO, supporting Union efforts for more than a $1/hour raise. Just 526 Disney Cast Members voted YES. Over 45,000 of Walt Disney World Resort’s 70,000 employees are under the STCU umbrella.

STCU will soon return to the bargaining table with Walt Disney World Resort. It’s unknown exactly when negotiations will occur, but the Union is pushing for a $3/hour raise across the board for a minimum Disney Cast Member wage of $18/hour.

In the summer of 2022, Abigail Disney used her family name to highlight the struggles of Disney Parks Cast Members in a documentary called The American Dream and Other Fairytales (2022). She claimed an employee slipped her a note that said “Help,” inspiring her to make the film.

Disneyland Resort has seen similar tensions in recent months. As we shared last year, Disneyland Cast Members were furious with a new attendance policy that would force more employees to show up to work while sick.

At this time, no union vote is scheduled for Disneyland Resort. But many Cast Members at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure report delaying medical care, living in their cars, and resorting to sex work to survive.

