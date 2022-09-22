Festival of Fantasy Parade Partially Replaced at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Having only been back at the Walt Disney World Resort for a few months, operational changes are coming to the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom Park.

Sprawling over Central Florida, Walt Disney World is a hub of magic, memories, and sometimes, mayhem. With four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — as well as two water parks, and the Disney Springs dining and recreation area to boot, the Disney Resort in Orlando is visited by millions each year.

While still recovering from the closures caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Walt Disney World’s offerings and operations are somewhat back to normal. Recently, entertainment like the Finding Nemo-themed musical at Disney’s Animal Kingdom came back, although slightly new in the form of Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!, as did the popular dinner show experience, Hoop-De-Doo Musical Revue at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

With so much on offer, it’s easy to see why the Disney Parks on the east coast (as well as the west!) are so busy; not simply due to the Disney Resort’s ongoing 50th Anniversary celebrations, but other factors like the resuming of international travel, and the opening of new attractions like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT Park. It’s safe to say, there is much to enjoy at Walt Disney World — even with the continued reports that the Disney experience has “lost its magic” and the ongoing contention over systems like the almost 1-year-old Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane “FastPass” replacements.

However, those who still enjoy Disney magic are treated to all sorts of thrilling experiences outside of the attraction catalog. Parades and cavalcades are must-dos for many Disney Guests and it was only in March this year that the beloved Festival of Fantasy made its way back to the streets and lands of Magic Kingdom — Maleficent and all. Trailing around the Park, and down Main Street, U.S.A., the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade sees many popular characters from the Disney canon celebrate the magic, twice a day, with millions of Guests each year.

But, next month the parade will be partially replaced with Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade — the 50th anniversary special. Per the Walt Disney World website, it can be seen that from Sunday, October 9, 2022, the Disney Festival of Fantasy will drop its 12 p.m. showing and remain at 3 p.m. only. Then, Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade will add an additional showing at 11:55 a.m., joining the existing showtimes of 10:45 a.m., 13:40 p.m., 16:25 p.m., and 17:55 p.m.

The one showing per day mimics the schedule the parade had prior to its suspension with the closure of Walt Disney World, but it now means that those Guests wanting to catch the entertainment offering only have one chance per day. This, teamed with the divisive Park Pass reservation and Park Hopper system, may make it harder for some to partake in all aspects of the Disney experience on their next vacation.

As for the nighttime events, Disney Enchantment at Cinderella Castle will remain at the Disney Resort until sometime next year when it will be replaced with Happily Ever After.

What do you think about the change in parade schedules? Let us know in the comments down below!

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. A valid ticket, as well as a Park Pass reservation, is needed to enter each Park and Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. daily.