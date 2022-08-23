Disney Makes Changes To Park Pass Reservation System

Disney has officially changed certain aspects of the Park Pass Reservation system for its Parks at Walt Disney World Resort.

When Walt Disney World reopened to the public in July 2020, Disney put multiple new health protocols in place in order to operate safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the Disney Park Pass system.

This new system requires those who wish to visit a Walt Disney World theme park — including Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom — to have both a valid ticket as well as a reservation for the Park you wish to visit on that day.

However, beginning today, August 23, Disney is making changes to the Park Pass system. Related: Fans Irate About Disney Park Pass System Extending Into 2024

For starters, Disney World Guests can now book Park Pass Reservations for all ticket types at the same time, meaning if you are an Annual Passholder and are traveling with someone who has a Single-Day Ticket, you can now make Park Passes together at the same time.

Disney is also increasing the number of tickets that can have Park Passes reserved. The number was 12, but it will expand to 30, which should better accommodate larger traveling parties.

And lastly, Guests who wish to make changes to their Park Pass Reservations can now edit the date and Park without having to cancel it first.

Keep in mind, if you want to visit a Walt Disney World theme park, such as Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you will need a Park Pass along with a valid ticket. At this time, there is no reservation required for Disney Springs — Disney World’s outdoor shopping and dining district.

You’ll need a My Disney Experience account, as this is where your Walt Disney World Resort plans are stored and managed.

You’ll also need a valid theme park ticket or Annual Pass that’s linked to your My Disney Experience account.

If you have a Disney Resort hotel reservation, be sure to link it to your My Disney Experience account beforehand, as well.

Are you happy to see these changes being made to the Park Pass Reservation system? Let us know in the comments below.