Yet another altercation has broken out at the Walt Disney World Resort, this time two Guests caused a hold-up after engaging in a vulgar wrestling match at one iconic attraction’s exit.

A place made of magic, nostalgia, memories, and innovation, Central Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort is a place where people of all ages flock to, and have been for over 50 years. Last October, Disney World theme parks began their 50th anniversary celebrations — The World’s Most Magical Celebration — and brought new experiences to Magic Kingdom, like the new Cinderella Castle show Disney Enchantment, attractions to EPCOT (Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind), and a new operational tool — the infamous, Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane.

Some developments were warmly received, while others were disregarded, condemned in certain cases, and left Guests questioning the direction of the Disney Parks brand. But, while much of Disney World’s, and Disneyland Resort’s in some aspects, have come under scrutiny it hasn’t stopped Guests traveling from all over the globe to get their dose of Disney magic.

But, it would be remiss not to acknowledge the growing tensions of some Guests visiting the Disney Resort, and in more extreme cases, tensions have blossomed into altercations and assaults. Earlier this year, two families were involved in a brawl while visiting Magic Kingdom Park, a grueling fight that left some injured and others arrested. And there’s more too. From the Magic Kingdom Ferryboat to Animal Kingdom parking lots, physical fights are seemingly becoming more frequent at Disney Parks.

In fact, this past week saw another fight cause disruption at Disney World’s EPCOT Park.

Sources told Inside the Magic that upon leaving the classic Spaceship Earth attraction, Guests became held up as two others engaged in a physical altercation. Alice S. reported that after leaving the ride, they became stuck due to two men fighting in the exit queue, going on to say that they were “literally wrestling each other.” She adds that multiple other Guests were held up, describing the scene as “embarrassing”.

According to Alice, one Guest was vulgarly trashing the other, calling him a “p***y” while in the face of what was likely the other Guest’s girlfriend. The Cast Member on duty called security and apologized to those waiting to pass, going on to tell the Guests to “Have a magical day.”

This event at EPCOT is just the most recent in a growing line of physical disruptions at the Disney World theme parks. As the Disney Park rules state:

Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.

The outcome of the altercation is not known, but Disney Parks are not afraid to ban Guests for breaking the rules. Hopefully, reckless Guests won’t continue to derail other people’s Disney vacations over the coming months.

While demand is high now, Walt Disney World Resort will likely become even busier after the recent announcements out of D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, Southern California. From Encanto and Coco, plus Villains, themed areas at Magic Kingdom, to Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s plan to reinvent DinoLand U.S.A., potentially to Zootopia and Moana, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro shared some exciting plans at this year’s fan event.

