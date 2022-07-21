Fans Shocked As Magic Kingdom Brawl Goes National on FOX News

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy
Two screenshots from a video of a brawl in Fantasyland. In the middle is a screenshot of a Black TikTok creator with the caption "when you spent the past week defending inclusion in a theme park and you see magic kingdom fight with a black family and it will never end"

Yesterday, we reported on a brutal brawl in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom. Two families reportedly got into a physical fight after one Guest tried to rejoin their family in line for Mickey’s Philharmagic.

One man involved in the fight was hospitalized with a facial laceration, while others suffered minor cuts and bruises. Reportedly, personal designer items and phones were damaged in the incident.

disney world brawl
Credit: Screenshot via TikTok

The story went viral on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok – making its way to FOX national news. The network called the fight “chaos.” According to their reporting, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for misdemeanor battery.

While many videos of the fight have been removed, @sweetisme3 managed to save one and share it on Twitter:

This video of a Magic Kingdom fight posted on Facebook is crazy. But I’m with the person who filmed this. Where is security??

Disney Park fans worldwide are horrified by this video and sharing their reactions on social media. TikTok user @shawninorlando expressed frustration that he’s spent the last week defending inclusion at Theme Parks – referring to a series of controversial incidents between characters and Black children at Sesame Place – saying “it will never end:”

On Twitter, some fans like @vtbirkenstock called the brawling families “idiots on display:”

Some people just can’t behave themselves. Idiots on display! Disney World descends into chaos as 2 families brawl in huge Magic Kingdom fight

@CarolMeier expressed a similar sentiment, writing:

You can’t take these people anywhere!!! They just can’t behave!!!😡😡😡😡😡

This incident is just one in a series of fights at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. It comes as Disney fans beg other Guests to “stop” breaking rules for social media views. 

mickey and minnie 50th magic kingdom
Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World Security Cast Members are there to help if you witness a fight at a Disney Park. Guests who engage in disorderly conduct may be escorted out of the Parks and issued a lifetime ban. 

Inside the Magic will report on any updates to this story. 

