Fans Shocked As Magic Kingdom Brawl Goes National on FOX News

Yesterday, we reported on a brutal brawl in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom. Two families reportedly got into a physical fight after one Guest tried to rejoin their family in line for Mickey’s Philharmagic.

One man involved in the fight was hospitalized with a facial laceration, while others suffered minor cuts and bruises. Reportedly, personal designer items and phones were damaged in the incident.

The story went viral on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok – making its way to FOX national news. The network called the fight “chaos.” According to their reporting, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for misdemeanor battery.

While many videos of the fight have been removed, @sweetisme3 managed to save one and share it on Twitter:

This video of a Magic Kingdom fight posted on Facebook is crazy. But I’m with the person who filmed this. Where is security??

Disney Park fans worldwide are horrified by this video and sharing their reactions on social media. TikTok user @shawninorlando expressed frustration that he’s spent the last week defending inclusion at Theme Parks – referring to a series of controversial incidents between characters and Black children at Sesame Place – saying “it will never end:”

On Twitter, some fans like @vtbirkenstock called the brawling families “idiots on display:”

Some people just can’t behave themselves. Idiots on display! Disney World descends into chaos as 2 families brawl in huge Magic Kingdom fight

@CarolMeier expressed a similar sentiment, writing:

You can’t take these people anywhere!!! They just can’t behave!!!😡😡😡😡😡

This incident is just one in a series of fights at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. It comes as Disney fans beg other Guests to “stop” breaking rules for social media views.

Walt Disney World Security Cast Members are there to help if you witness a fight at a Disney Park. Guests who engage in disorderly conduct may be escorted out of the Parks and issued a lifetime ban.

