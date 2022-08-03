TikToker E-Mails Bob Chapek in Plea to Reverse Lifetime Disney World Ban

In June, we reported on a viral video from Jason Jeter (@showmelovejete), a former Cast Member allegedly banned from Disney after sneaking into a restricted area and bragging about drinking from decorative fountains. Jeter started a series on TikTok in which he tried to appeal his lifetime ban from Walt Disney World Resort.

Jeter snuck into the then-closed Disney Wedding Pavilion at the Grand Floridian Resort, likely the reason for his ban. However, drinking water from the decorative fountains probably didn’t help his case. Walt Disney World’s Code of Conduct forbids:

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that might impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof.

Unauthorized access or entry into backstage areas or areas designated only for Cast Members.

Jeter also possibly broke other rules, costing him his job as a Disney Cast Member. In the comments of one of his videos, Jeter claims to have also tried to spend the night in a Disney Park bathroom.

This week, Jeter posted a video in which he e-mails Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek in an attempt to appeal his lifetime Disney ban. According to Jeter, the e-mail address is different than publicly available e-mail addresses for Chapek:

Jeter claims it’s his 51st day trying to appeal his Walt Disney World Resort ban.

“I really shouldn’t be telling you all this, but I don’t really care. I want Disney’s attention,” Jeter says in the video. “So, through the power of TikTok, someone within the Disney Company gave me Bob Chapek’s personal e-mail address.”

Jeter proceeds to e-mail Chapek, hoping that as a fellow alumni of Indiana University, the CEO will be receptive to his plea.

“I actually like Bob, so hopefully, he’ll be kind,” Jeter says. “I will update you all when he e-mails me back.”

Though it’s uncertain whether these videos are satire, it’s interesting to watch Jeter try to appeal his lifetime ban. Inside the Magic will report on any updates on this developing story.

Do you think Jeter should be unbanned from Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort?