Family In Turmoil After Walt Disney World Vacation Drama

These days planning a trip to The Most Magical Place On Earth, formerly known as the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, isn’t an easy task. From Park Pass reservations to virtual queues, 7 a.m. wake-ups to secure Disney Genie+ and a la carte Lightning Lane selections to negotiating the Park Hopper schedule, the Disney vacation experience has completely changed over the last few years.

For one future Guest, the drama has begun before they have even stepped inside the Disney Resort, leading to a family divided.

Amid its 50th anniversary, The World’s Most Magical Celebration, Walt Disney World is attracting — what feels and looks like — more Guests than ever before. Even as previously free Disney Park perks like MagicBands and FastPass+ are stripped from the theme park destination, the Resort has seen mammoth crowds, long lines, and sold-out Park Passes.

There are reasons for the influx of Guests, though. As the Parks reopened following the extended pandemic-driven closures, Disney World has installed multiple new experiences and attractions.

There’s Happily Ever After’s successor, Disney Enchantment, which takes over Main Street, U.S.A., and Cinderella Castle each night; EPCOT’s Harmonious which sees World Showcase alight with fireworks and lights; Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in the Resort’s recently reinvented Future World; Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the return of pre-pandemic entertainment like Festival of Fantasy at Magic Kingdom Park.

In fact, there’s so much to love that one couple extended an offer to their relatives to take their children. And it completely backfired.

Posting on the popular Reddit group, Am I The A******? (AITA), one future Walt Disney World Resort Guest reveals she offered to take her niece and nephew on their vacation to the Disney Parks in Florida — an offer that was somewhat misinterpreted — and ultimately lead to a family standoff.

The future Guest’s original post reads, in part:

So my husband and I are childfree and more well off than most of our siblings. We bought a house young, have steady careers, and minimal expenses. We enjoy being childfree but I am also very fond of my nieces and nephew ( 4 neices [sic: nieces] and 1 nephew from varying siblings on my husband and I’s sides) and have worked to be a part of all pf [sic: of] their lives. I make special trips for birthdays, help their parents with cleaning, yard work, and cooking as much as I can- my philosophy is it takes a village and I can be a part of that village.

The post reveals that after some unfortunate family events, she and her husband took one niece — who the OP calls E — on a trip and has done it several more times since then. It continues:

Cut to now- my brother and his wife had kids young and have always been broke. It’s been a hard year from them and my SIL was talking about how badly they needed a break. My husband, E, and I had planned a trip for Disney World over fall break so I talked it over with my husband and offered to take their two kids with us as well. My SIL got excited and said she would text my brother to get the time off work ASAP- I was confused and clarified I just meant take the kids with us so they had a bit of a break. SIL ended up getting mad and asking “What about us? You’re just gonna leave us at home to do nothing while you guys have fun? Ive never even been to disney world!” I told her I didn’t mean it like that but she’s pretty pissed and won’t let her kids go if they cant also go.

Comments have poured in on the post, as they often do on AITA, with many standing firm in support of the OP.

Renowned for its family-friendly branding, The Walt Disney Company’s vast portfolio of Disney Parks, hotels, and Resorts, welcomes millions each year, but it of course comes at an immense cost. With almost 7,000 upvotes on the popular forum-based social platform, it seems all eyes are on the likely update following this family drama.

