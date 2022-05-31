Disney Enchantment Set to Undergo Operational Changes This Summer

If you love the nighttime spectacular Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom, you’ll need to be prepared for a slight operational change later this summer.

Disney Enchantment was introduced last year in the place of the former firework show, Happily Ever After, and it has been met with mixed reactions, to say the least. Many Disney Park Guests have shared their longing to see Happily Ever After return, but that has not changed the new night-capping event in Magic Kingdom.

Now, Disney Park Guests planning a trip in August need to be aware of a slight operational change. Beginning August 8, Disney Enchantment will now be starting 20 minutes earlier at 9:00 p.m. rather than its normal start time of 9:20 p.m.

The schedule has only been updated through August 10, so there is a chance that the nighttime spectacular could still be performed at a different time potentially on the weekends, but at this point, it looks as if this will be the new start time at least for the remainder of the summer and heading into the fall.

Disney’s official description of Disney Enchantment reads:

An Incredible Journey Awaits Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling new lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original new song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence. Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along!

