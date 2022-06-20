How the Internet Turned on “Disney Adults”

Adults have been going to the Disney Parks since Disneyland opened in 1955 and Walt Disney World in 1971. Walt Disney intended his theme Parks to be for all ages:

“To all who come to this happy place: Welcome. Disneyland is your land. Here, age relives fond memories of the past… and here, youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future. Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams, and the hard facts that have created America… with the hope that it will be a source of joy and inspiration to all the world.” – Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney Company leaned into that with a marketing campaign enticing childless “Disney Adults” to visit the Parks in the 1990s. But recently, so-called “Disney Adults” have repeatedly become punching bags for Internet bullies.

What is a “Disney Adult?”

The term “Disney Adult” typically refers to a childless adult who loves Disney films, the Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Line, and Disney merchandise.

Jodi Eichler-Levine, a religious studies professor at Lehigh University, spoke out in support of bullied “Disney Adults,” saying that for some, Disney is like a religion:

Many of the Disney fans I have observed in person and online find immense meaning in the parks. People don’t just marry at Disney. They mourn lost relatives at Disney. They go to Disney to celebrate surviving cancer. They go there for one last trip before they die.Religion is a way of making meaning in the world through stories and rituals. It is about a network of relationships with the human and non-human (@RobertOrsi1 very paraphrased). It is about making homes and confronting suffering (@tomtwe loosely paraphrased).

Though Eichler-Levine recognizes that there’s a difference between a church and a massive corporation, like The Walt Disney Company, she maintains there are similarities:

Is this capitalism? Sure it is. Is it also at least quasi-religious? Yes. (And by the way, most religions are intertwined with capitalism. Just ask one of the founders of sociology, Max Weber). Disney owns our stories. For some people– both those who have another “traditional” religion and those who don’t– the promise of magic at Disney and the feelings they get there are powerful. I’ve seen people cry at the fireworks. Many times.

The professor warns that dismissing Disney as “kid stuff” is invalidating both for “Disney Adults” and children, who deserve to be taken seriously when something is important to them:

Maybe it’s the only place their parents ever acted happy. Or, yeah, maybe they are selfish. But if we measure religion not by its truth-claims– because we CAN’T assess those unless we have something much more powerful than a Ph.D– but by its power in people’s lives, then Disney is as much a religion as anything. It is at the very least a site of meaning and human fellowship, even you hate it. Dismissing it because it’s “kid stuff” is demeaning to children, who are themselves discerning humans.

Despite receiving some support, Eichler-Levine eventually had to lock her Twitter thread, becoming the target of public vitriol for her support of “Disney Adults.”