Resurfaced Vintage Disney World Ad Praises “Disney Adults”

You’ve seen the posts circulating on Twitter, TikTok, Reddit, and Facebook – viral stories of “Disney Adults” that forgo feeding wedding Guests to have Mickey and Minnie attend or get pushed offstage by a Cast Member during a proposal at Disneyland Paris.

It’s a growing trend on the Internet to hate “Disney Adults-” a term typically referring to childless adults that love Disney films, Disney Parks, and Disney merchandise.

Some so-called “Disney Adults” have been the target of relentless harassment, such as one woman who shared a video of herself hugging Pluto for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the viral TikTok, the Disney Guest broke into tears as she was reminded of her late father, who loved Pluto. Unfortunately, her emotions made her a target of cruel Internet bullying.

A religion professor went so far as to call Disney a religion for “Disney Adults,” something they can find a home and comfort in. Naturally, this theory received intense backlash online.

Though the hatred towards “Disney Adults” is a recent phenomenon, adult Disney fans have always been around. So much so that The Walt Disney Company made an entire advertisement campaign about them in 1995, hoping to encourage adults to visit Walt Disney World on their own.

The television ad recently resurfaced on TikTok, posted by @waltdisneyworldparks:

“They’re So Weird,” the advertisement was called. In it, a couple is preparing breakfast and discussing how the man’s parents are on a Walt Disney World vacation by themselves.

“I still can’t believe they went by themselves,” the man says. “They’re getting so weird.”

“I think it’s cute,” his wife responds.

The husband starts to tell his wife that he doesn’t understand how his parents will enjoy Walt Disney World, while clips play of his parents enjoying water slides, EPCOT food and beverages, the Walt Disney World golf course, a dance club at Downtown Disney, and other exciting Disney amenities.

“You know how they are. Dad will bury his nose in a book and Mom will spend half the day just sitting around. Can’t you picture it? They’ll have dinner in front of the TV and be in bed by 9:00… I bet they’re thinking, ‘Gosh, this place just isn’t the same without the kids,'” he scoffs.

As the advertisement ends, the parents kiss under the fireworks at Cinderella’s Castle and a voiceover tells viewers to call the Disney vacation hotline and “Make the dream come true.”

While the “Disney Adult” discussion might be new online, Walt Disney World has been welcoming Guests of all ages for nearly 30 years!

Have you ever gone to Walt Disney World without kids? Share your experience with us in the comments.