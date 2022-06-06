“Bridezilla” Serves NO Food at Disney Wedding, Pays $5k to Have Mickey and Minnie Attend Instead

A Walt Disney World Fairy Tale wedding is a dream for many Disney fans. Newlyweds can immerse their friends and family in the magic of their own Disney Princess story while celebrating the love that brought them together.

However, Guests at a recent Disney wedding had a less than magical experience. A recent bride took to Reddit to discuss her wedding and ask the popular “Am I The A**Hole” community if she and her groom had made a mistake in their wedding planning.

The bride shared that a few weeks after her Disney Fairy Tale wedding, her aunt and some other Guests began complaining about the celebration on Facebook.

The couple had help paying for the wedding and avoided going into debt for any further wedding expenses. The pair chose to have Mickey and Minnie Mouse appear at their wedding and a pre-wedding private lunch, costing them $5500.

To have Disney’s iconic duo in attendance, the couple chose to sacrifice catering and bar services at the wedding. The bride wrote:

The cost to have both Minnie and Mickey for a good chunk of time (30 minutes) was almost exactly what our parents allotted for our catering budget, so we scheduled an appearance during our first dance and our wedding photos, forgoing served food (though there were PLENTY of facilities at the venue where people could eat…).

After commenters questioned her, she argued that the couple “CLEARLY outlined in the invitations that there was food available at the venue. We didn’t exactly spell out every restaurant’s MENU, but it was certainly mentioned. There were also vending machines available throughout.”

Moderators eventually removed the post, but not before commenters deemed her and her husband the “a**holes” in this situation. The bride attempted to defend herself in a reply, writing:

You have to understand that it was DISNEY OFFICIAL wedding Minnie and Mickey. It’s a two year waiting list just to see the DATES AVAILABLE

This didn’t help her case, and the now-deleted post went viral on Twitter, Instagram, and other Reddit communities. It especially gained traction on r/Bridezillas, where frustrated wedding Guests share stories about “Bridezillas” in their own lives.

Reddit user u/catastrophicqueen noted the irony of the couple sharing a private lunch with Mickey and Minnie but providing no food to their wedding Guests the next day:

Omg I just read the comments of the “bride” (this is probably fake) and wow lol, apparently they paid for mickey and Minnie to interact with them at a private lunch while the guests went hungry! That’s just another level of it being bad

Twitter user @Artie_Thinks shared a screenshot of the now-deleted post and wrote:

Imagine sitting at a table with no food watching two weirdos in costumes pose for pictures with Mickey and Minnie Mouse

— 👑 King Artie 👑 (@Artie_Thinks) June 6, 2022

The entire deleted Reddit post reads:

My (F28) and my fiancée (M30) just got married two months ago and we had our dream wedding. Everything was perfect, and I mean everything. My parents and his parents helped us pay for a great chunk of the wedding so we would be debt free and we are so eternally grateful for that. The issue arose about a month and a half ago when my aunt started posting on facebook about how disappointed she was with the whole ordeal and a few guests sided with her. Background-my fiancée and I are huge Disney fans, and we travel to Disney World as much as we can throughout the year. Disney is such an important part not only to us, but also our marriage. The issue was with our decision to not offer catering services/bar services at our wedding due to routing the money towards having a wedding Minnie and Mickey make appearances at our special day. The cost to have both Minnie and Mickey for a good chunk of time (30 minutes) was almost exactly what our parents allotted for our catering budget, so we scheduled an appearance during our first dance and our wedding photos, forgoing served food (though there were PLENTY of facilities at the venue where people could eat…). My parents were still very supportive of us, but everyone is else is being passive aggressive about it on Facebook. AITA? EDIT (Info): To those asking if the guests were “warned”, we CLEARLY outlined in the invitations that there was food available at the venue. We didn’t exactly spell out every restaurant’s MENU, but it was certainly mentioned. There were also vending machines available throughout. EDIT 2 (Info): for everyone saying that’s it’s too much for 30 minutes, I want to clarify that it was two(2) 30 minute sessions on different days. $2750 was the cost for one session.

What do you think – should the couple have provided food instead of having Mickey and Minnie Mouse at their Disney wedding?