Furious Guest Calls Adults Running at Disneyland Rope Drop “Despicable Human Beings”

Rope drop at the Disney Parks is a Disney Guest tradition; Guests show up before the Park opens in the hopes of riding their favorite attraction with no wait time.

However, rope drop can be a race. Some devoted Disney Guests will even run to their favorite attractions!

One Disneyland Guest recently returned from the Parks, extremely frustrated with other Guests. User u/hinez57 took their concerns to Reddit, where they wrote:

If you are an adult and you run at rope drop, you a despicable human being.

The post quickly gained traction, as the Guest’s opinion was incredibly unpopular among fellow Disneyland-goers. In the comments, u/hinez57 stood firm on their opinion, saying that running at the Parks is generally unsafe.

“you look like a fool waddling thru disneyland,” the Guest told another Disneyland fan.

One Disneyland fan shared a story of running with their 5-year-old daughter on her birthday to Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland, making a memory of a lifetime for her. The frustrated Guest, however, called this “negligent parenting.”

“I have a serious problem with people who are this inconsiderate of others, and especially watching other people get hurt or risk of getting hurt,” the Guest said.

The Guest also cited safety issues and said Disneyland needs to hire more Cast Members to “stop a horde of black friday zombies.”

Additionally, the Disneyland Guest mentioned that other Guests running for shorter wait times could be unfair to people with mobility issues:

It’s a huge equity issue as well, like what if you are a person who is mobility impaired? Are you just supposed to let people trample you from behind? My wife works with kids with needs and we were just shocked that Disney didn’t do more to prevent this type of stuff.

The Guest reportedly verbally spat with other Guests who were running at Disneyland rope drop:

We had others put their hands on us multiple times to get around us and we stood up for ourselves when there wasn’t enough cast to do so

“They were definitely shoving us aside,” the Guest continued. “It sounds like most of your point of view is speculation, so if that’s where your head is so you can ‘win’ I hope you have a great day. The next time someone punks you, try saying,’ excuse me please stop’ and see how that goes for you :)”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.