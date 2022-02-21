Grown Adult Takes Off Shoes and Goes “Swimming” In Fountain at Disney

When recently visiting Disney Springs — the shopping and dining district at Walt Disney World Resort — Guests spotted something unusual and, quite frankly, shocking.

Guests were walking past AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24, the iconic movie theater located inside Disney Springs, when they saw a grown adult and, what looks to be his daughter, take their shoes off and go “swimming” in the display fountain.

A Walt Disney World Guest snapped a photo of the grown adult and child standing in the fountain, without their shoes on, along with the caption:

WHAT IS GOING ON???

This photo sparked quite the conversation amongst other Disney fans, most of which are calling out the adult for not showing or teaching respect. One Twitter user replied to the photo writing:

If/When they get rid of that fountain. And everyone is up in arms, this picture should be brought up again. Because the kids was one thing, but a grown adult showing his kids it’s ok to act terrible.

And another Walt Disney World fan pointed out that this is worse than children acting this way as this is a grown adult:

This is worse than the kid in the imagination pool because this time it’s a whole ass adult

Walt Disney World has rules and regulations in place in order to maintain a safe environment as much as possible. Before visiting the Orlando Resort, be sure to visit Walt Disney World’s official website to learn the rules that are currently in place.

Additionally, Disney Cast Members and security officials are always at the theme parks to help maintain a safe environment. If you ever witness activity that makes you feel uncomfortable, or if you are ever concerned when visiting one of the Disney Parks, be sure to find the nearest Cast Member or report your issue with Guest Relations, located in each of the Disney Parks.

Have you ever spotted activity like this at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.