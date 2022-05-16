A Third American Disney Park? Fans Debate

Outside of Disneyland and Walt Disney World, The Walt Disney Company has failed on numerous occasions to expand entertainment options nationwide.

First, there was Disney’s America, a theme Park destined for purchased land in Haymarket, Virginia, that would celebrate American history. Disney wanted to capitalize on the existing tourist market near Washington, D.C., and compete with the Smithsonian museums and other Civil and Revolutionary War historical sites.

At the time, historians and locals protested this move, worried it would bring too much congestion to the area and potentially damage the significance of historical sites, as Haymarket is only five miles from the site of two significant Civil War battles. Disney’s America Park was ultimately cancelled in 1994.

In the late 90s came DisneyQuest, first at Downtown Disney (now Disney Springs) at Walt Disney World in 1998 and then in Chicago in 1999. The tech-focused arcade was meant to be a digital theme Park, where Guests could design their own roller coasters and play exclusive Disney-themed video games. Locations were also publicly announced for Philadelphia and Toronto, but never opened.

The Chicago location closed just three years later in 2001 due to low profits, a combination of competing entertainment nearby and the attraction’s $34 price tag.

DisneyQuest lasted much longer at Disney Springs, closing in 2017 to make way for the NBA Experience, which was also short-lived and never reopened following its 2020 closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DisneyQuest was frequently empty in its final years; video games and “attractions” regularly broke down and hadn’t been updated for years. More cutting edge technology was available on smartphones Guests already had at their fingertips.

Even the Disney Store, beloved for its ability to immerse Guests in a magical experience in their home cities, has closed the majority of its nationwide locations in the past few years, instead heavily marketing shopDisney.com and Target’s mini-Disney Stores at select locations.

Despite so many stories of failed expansion, some Disney Parks fans are determined to convince Disney to bring a third Park to the United States. With Walt Disney World Resort in the South-East and Disneyland Resort on the West Coast, fans speculate that the Midwest would be a perfect middle ground for a third Park, and much cheaper than land in more population-dense states.

One Twitter user believes a third Park would reduce congestion and crowding at Walt Disney World and Disneyland:

The overall problem is that there should have been a third Disney theme park resort in the USA by now.

@DurhamFella on Twitter adds more detail, writing:

Honestly though, we should open a new Disney resort in the middle of the country. I vote Missouri. It’s a state that doesn’t have to suck. Like honestly, if St Louis and Kansas City start making a comeback, it could be a pretty safely blue state with very liberal policy.

