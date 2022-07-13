Old Disney Commercial Resurfaces, Sparks Heated Discussion Amongst Fans

As Walt Disney once said, “We keep moving forward, opening new doors and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths”.

The Disney Parks around the world continue to move forward, open new doors, and bring new experiences to Guests visiting. Some of the recent changes at Walt Disney World include the elimination of FastPass and the introduction of a new paid service, Disney Genie, which includes Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane.

The new Lightning Lane and Disney Genie+ offerings have received a ton of backlash as FastPass used to be free and included with your Park ticket or stay, but now Guests have to pay an additional fee to skip the attraction line.

Additionally, Disney World has done away with Extra Magic Hours, which used to allow an additional hour (or more) of Park time for Resort Guests. Now, Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels and select other hotels can take advantage of a 30-minute early entry into Walt Disney World theme parks every day, which Disney is calling Early Theme Park Entry.

There have been many new additions at Walt Disney World, and that is being brought to fans’ attention as a 2015 commercial is resurfacing.

Reporter Scott Gustin shared a 2015 Disney Parks commercial to Twitter, writing:

2015 somehow feels like yesterday but also 20 years ago

In the commercial, Disney advertises Extra Magic Hours, which they say “happens every single day” and is “complimentary as an extra thank you for your stay”. They also share how Guests receive a complimentary MagicBand while staying at Walt Disney World, which is another perk Disney has done away with within the last year.

The commercial has sparked quite the conversation amongst Disney fans on Twitter. For starters, user Walt Gondola wrote:

At the beginning of this, I thought “oh no – it’d be funny if someone edited this to remove all the benefits you don’t get anymore” and then I realized the entire video wouldn’t exist.

And Kim Underwood pointed out how many other perks Disney has also done away with, including Magical Express:

This is just a partial list of all the magic that kept us going many times per year. Now, zero. Magical express, airline resort checkin, evening EMH (after midnight in MK), free fastpass for everyone, late/early pool hours, and evening parades were our faves. All gone now. 🙁

This is something that Disney fan, Julie, also mentioned:

You forgot luggage delivery. And airport check in at the resorts. And people who meet you at door and say we one home. Or the people at the door with iPads to make sure your checked in correctly so you don’t waste your time.

Twitter user Political Truth replied to the video, saying:

What I can’t help thinking is: they used all this to justify the crazy price of a WDW vacation. I think that price might have doubled, and ALL this is gone – what the actual hell.

And Keera Tweeted:

Hey @WaltDisneyWorld, rewatch this ad — you’ll be reminded of great perks that made me want to visit the parks in the past. 🙂

What do you think after seeing this 2015 Disney Parks commercial? Let us know in the comments below.