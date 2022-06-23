Disneyland Guest Furious At Paying Extra For Long Genie+ Lines

Disney’s Genie+ replaced the Fastpass+ service at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2021. Disney Parks fans were immediately frustrated with the paid aspect of the Disney Genie service.
Guests can select Lightning Lane return times for their favorite attractions for $20 per Guest per day at Disneyland and $15 per Guest per day at Walt Disney World.
When Genie+ debuted, Guests could purchase the service ahead of their vacation. But too many Guests utilized the service, leading Disney to warn Guests ahead of purchasing that their favorite attractions may not be unavailable on the nonrefundable service.
Last month, Disney scrapped “planning ahead” and made Genie+ only available for purchase on the day of your Disney Park visit. Individual Lightning Lane passes are also available for high-demand rides and frequently sell out in minutes.
A recent Disneyland Park Guest took to Reddit to share a photo of a lengthy Lightning Lane queue for Indiana Jones Adventure. “Glad I spent the extra money for this,” user u/sullyman22 wrote:
The queue extended past the standard Lightning Lane entrance for the ride, while the standby queue was much shorter.
It’s important to note that Lightning Lane Guests get admitted to rides at a much higher rate than standby Guests. Lightning Lane will almost always be faster than waiting for your favorite Disney Parks attraction, even with a lengthy line.
