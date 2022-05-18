Disney World’s Extra Magic Hours Replacement Extended Through 2023!

The Extra Magic Hours benefit was suspended when Walt Disney World Resort reopened in summer 2020 after temporarily closing due to the ongoing pandemic.

Although Extra Magic Hours was suspended, Walt Disney World brought Extra Magic Hours in a new way in 2021, calling it Early Entry Theme Park Entry for Disney Resort Guests.

Unlike Extra Magic Hours, which allowed Resort Guests to enter one scheduled Disney Park early each morning or stay late in a theme park after regular Park hours, pending on the Extra Magic Hours offered, the new Early Theme Park Entry enables Guests to enter any of the four Walt Disney World theme Parks early, on any day.

Guests at Disney’s partner hotels also have the opportunity to enjoy the new Early Entry, a benefit they didn’t have with Extra Magic Hours.

When Disney announced Early Entry, they said the reimagined Extra Magic Hours would only be available through the 50th Anniversary Celebration, which is scheduled to end in March 2023. (Disney previously stated the 50th anniversary celebrations would last for 18 months, and they kicked off on October 1, 2021.)

Today, on the Disney Parks Blog, Walt Disney World announced that the Early Entry will extend until the end of 2023! They write:

And with a new year, how about some more park time? Our very popular early theme park entry benefit for Disney Resort hotel guests will continue beyond the 50th Anniversary for visits throughout all of 2023! This benefit gives Disney Resort guests an opportunity to enter ANY of the 4 Walt Disney World Resort theme parks to enjoy select attractions, shops and dining EVERY day (valid admission, park reservation and Resort ID required).

Though Walt Disney World Resort Guests can enter any of the four Disney Parks early with this benefit, they can only enter 30 minutes before Park opening, compared to the previous hour offered with Extra Magic Hours.

It’s recommended to arrive at your chosen Disney Park 30 minutes before Early Entry, so you have the best chance of being first in line for the attraction you’re most hoping to experience!

