Disney Fan Brings Back Magical Express In Unexpected Way

Disney’s Magical Express was a complementary mode of transportation that brought magic to Guests before they even arrived at Walt Disney World property as it transported Guests to and from Orlando International Airport.

Unfortunately, the service is no longer being offered.

Disney’s Magical Express ended its service from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World Resort hotels on January 1, 2022; however, the service continued transporting Guests from Disney, after their vacation ends, back to Orlando International Airport through January 10, 2022.

At this time, Disney has not announced a complementary replacement for Magical Express. If you attempt to visit the Magical Express page on the Walt Disney World website, you will get an error as the page has been removed.

Prior to the error, the website read:

Disney’s Magical Express service will no longer be offered starting with arrivals January 1, 2022. The service will continue to operate for new and existing reservations made at Disney Resort hotels for arrivals throughout 2021.

Although Disney’s Magical Express is officially a thing of the past, one fan brought the beloved service back in an unexpected way.

Reddit user, Coolbeans, shared the following photo to the social media platform, along with the caption:

It’s a bit old, but I built the old Disney World bus design in Minecraft

Comments came pouring in, all supporting the Reddit user and Disney fan’s Minecraft creation. They even went on to explain:

Thanks! The lights of the bus light up at night (using daylight sensors) but I can’t post more than one image at a time, sadly.

