Guest Arrested After Animal Kingdom Assault, Blames “Stress of Disney World Vacation”

One family’s trip to Walt Disney World ended in arrest after a Guest struck their partner after a stressful Disney experience.

However, one family visiting Animal Kingdom at the Disney Resort would end their day dealing with the authorities after a physical altercation ended in arrest.

In a public arrest warrant obtained via the Orange County Circuit Court, the incident at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park happened on June 3, 2022, and was attended by Deputy Sheriff Robert McMullen while working off duty at the popular Orlando Disney Park. McMullen’s report is as follows:

While seated in my agency issued marked patrol car at the front security check point of Disneys Animal Kingdom theme park I observed a black female, later identified as Asia Curry (Defendant), hit a black male, later identified as Danta Curry (Victim), with an open hand in the back of his head. The couple then proceeded to argue with each other. I then separated the two parties and spoke with them separately. I spoke with Danta who advised me of the following. He was spending the day in Animal kingdom with his wife Asia and the couples children when they began to argue verbally about marital issues related to the stress of their vacation to Disney World.

The sequence of events from the Deputy Sheriff is explained in the following:

After putting the children in the car Asia proceeded to curse and scream at him. Danta walked away from Asia in an attempt to end the argument, Asia continued to follow him, spitting at him as he walked away in the direction of my patrol car. While walking up to the patrol car Asia then slapped him with an open hand in the back of his head. At which point the parties were separated and spoke with Orange County deputies. I then spoke with Asia who stated that the two had gotten into an argument over their marital issues while putting their children into the car in the Animal Kingdom parking lot.

The arrest report goes on to detail that the Currys had been married for six years and had no other incidents of domestic violence in their relationship. Mrs. Curry refused to fill out any domestic violence paperwork, and Mr. Curry stated he did not want to press criminal domestic violence battery charges against his wife. Due to the nature of the assault, Mrs. Curry was arrested and detained for striking her husband and transported to the Orange County Jail; the couple’s four children did not witness the incident. The report finishes by saying “[Mrs. Curry] was trespassed from all Walt Disney World Properties by a management representative.”

While Walt Disney World is one of the most magical places on Earth, altercations between Guests and Cast Members are increasingly frequent. From fights over 50th anniversary merchandise at the launch of The World's Most Magical Celebration to multiple physical fights on the Magic Kingdom Ferryboat, theft incidents at the Disney Parks to Guests entering restricted areas like the Cinderella Castle balcony, it isn't all fun and magic for some.

