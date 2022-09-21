68% of Fans Say Disney World Has Lost its Magic Due to Exorbitant Costs

It’s no secret that a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is expensive. COVID-19-related staffing shortages and inflation mean that prices have only gotten higher.

Disney Parks fans are devoted to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but it’s reportedly losing magic for many. News Nation reported that 68% of Walt Disney World Resort fans feel it has “lost its magic.”

The poll was conducted by time2play, a gambling website. According to a sample of 1,927 self-described “Disney enthusiasts,” rising costs are the reason for increasing dissatisfaction.

92.6% of Disney Parks fans surveyed feel that the cost of a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is out of reach for the average American family. 68.3% said prices make a visit to any Disney Park feel less magical. 50% of those surveyed said they’ve delayed a Walt Disney World Resort vacation due to increasing costs.

66.9% of fans also said they felt they couldn’t get the full Disney Parks experience without purchasing pricey add-ons like Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes. Genie+ costs $15 per Guest, per day. Individual Lightning Lanes can costs up to $20 extra per Guest.

Through October, Disney Parks ticket prices range from $139 and $154. Park Hopper add-ons can increase that price to as much as $200. A single-day ticket could cost as much as $253.20 in just nine years, according to a study by Brooklyn-based travel company, Koala.

Many Disneyland Resort fans feel similarly about the Happiest Place on Earth. Our reporting has found that thousands of Guests are dissatisfied with their experience at the California Disney Parks since they reopened during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Do you feel Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort have lost their magic?