Disney World Should Be More Expensive, One Fan Argues

It’s been a year of price increases at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. In late 2021, the Disney Parks officially scrapped the free Fastpass+ service, opting for a paid service called Disney Genie+.

At Walt Disney World, Genie+ costs $14.99 per Guest per day with additional Individual Lightning Lane passes available for the most popular attractions, like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

In February 2022, Walt Disney World increased ticket prices for one-day Disney Park tickets and Park Hoppers, leading to some fans’ anger at The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek.

However, one Disney fan says that Walt Disney World hasn’t gone far enough. u/Confident_Plastic_23 posted to Reddit, writing that “Disney should increase prices.”

This Disney Guest believes that too many people are easily able to go into Credit Card debt for their vacations:

I think that people have just gotten more sensitive about “keeping up with the Joneses” or not being able to “keep up” in the last few years. Disney doesn’t know what’s actually cash, and which is just credit card debt. It’s only a $200 deposit to book your Disney World vacation. I’m pretty sure that the majority of visitors aren’t scraping funds together, but are just willing to go into more debt.

The Walt Disney World fan writes that the “quality of clientele decreases, and the quantity is increasing.”

“That is not Disney’s fault,” the Disney Guest wrote. “That’s why they raise prices. There are those take the YOLO attitude and will incur debt in order to do it. As a result, I think the parks became so overcrowded and started to lose that special magical Disney World feeling.”

“Guests do not enjoy scheduling every minuscule detail, feeling squeezed in like sardines(odor definitely part of the ambience), and being herded like cattle,” the Disney fan continued.

The fan argues that Walt Disney World has invested millions on new attractions, Disney Parks, Disney Resort Hotels, and restaurants, so it’s justified for The Walt Disney Company to increase prices even more:

They’re run by a multi-billion dollar company, not a mom-and-pop run amusement park.Walt Disney World thrives because it has become a fly-to vacation destination just as much as Hawaii or Paris. Disneyland is still locally driven and enjoys the ability to charge vacation destination-like prices like WDW’s because of immense Southern Californian wealth.

Most other Walt Disney World fans disagreed with the post and argued against raised prices, but the Disney fan stood their ground.

“Emotionally, people believe every child, regardless of family income, should be able to visit Disney. But I don’t see how you practically accomplish this,” the Disney fan replied. “Disney doesn’t know what’s actually cash they have, and which is just credit card debt.” They called people going into debt for a “luxury vacation” “entitled” and complained about the “horror stories” at cheaper Parks like Six Flags. “Noisy, obnoxious kids and teenagers with no discipline,” they wrote.

Do you think Walt Disney World prices are fair? Let us know in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.