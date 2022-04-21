Guests Struggle To Keep Up With Disney’s Prices, “It’s Out of Control”

An impassioned Guest took to social media to discuss their issues with the Walt Disney World Resort currently.

While some Guests have been able to ignore certain issues while in the Parks, many are starting to feel frustrated about the Resort in Orlando, Florida, claiming it’s getting too crowded and too expensive. One of the biggest complaints we’ve seen from Guests lately has been caused by the new Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems which were introduced in late 2021.

This replacement for Disney’s FastPass system has seen much criticism and frustration, leaving many Guests feeling confused by the service. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seemed to just be an expensive itinerary planner for some, while others love using the system. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

In a post shared on Reddit, one Guest discussed the expensive nature of the Disney Parks at the moment:

Disney World. Instead of pricing people out of your parks, invest in your customers and build a 5th and maybe 6th park. Invest in your employees by paying them a better than living wage and emphasize training and retaining world class employees. Increase guest and employee experience I love Disney, and I want as many people to experience it as possible. I understand supply and demand. I understand scarcity. I understand that certain people due to economic circumstances should not have access to this place. I understand profit is king. I get it. I love WDW though and I feel that the stewards charged with protecting it have taken a very wrong turn. Related: Florida House Votes Yes On Eliminating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District

In the comments, users share their thoughts and opinions on the topic. One user said that the Disney Parks do not currently have enough as it is and that they would like to see more added before Disney moves ahead with a proposed “5th gate”. Several users added that adding more Parks may even make the current issue of crowds worse, as new Parks and Resorts may draw in larger crowds than what we are currently seeing.

Another user agreed, saying “yes, I 100% agree Disney has gotten completely out of control with maximizing profit. Believe, me, no one is more angry about that than me.” Another user said, “Parks are maxed out at current price, why lower the cost when everyone is ok with paying the high price.” One Guest said they wouldn’t be surprised if the cost of an average Disney vacation has risen 50% in recent years.

This is partly true. While an unfortunate side effect of Guests visiting Disney, the constant demand shows Disney that it can continue to raise prices while still entertaining a large number of visitors every year.

This is far from the first time we have heard from fans that Disney is too expensive and “pricing them out“. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic s well as other reasons, the Disney Parks have struggled recently, increasing prices and offering a less-than-ideal product for Guests. From lackluster food, quality control issues, and price increases in seemingly every area, Guests are starting to become frustrated with the Walt Disney World experience.

As we reported a few months ago, Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy addressed the company’s fiscal situation and indicated that Disney is looking at a number of ways to cut costs behind the scenes, including “reducing portions” at Disney Parks restaurants. She even went so far as to say that this “would be good for Guests’ waistlines.” While this may not come as a complete surprise to the more experienced Disney Guest, it is definitely something to keep an eye out for while visiting.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

How do you feel about the current state of the Disney Parks?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!