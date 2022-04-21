Fans Worry Disney’s Dining Plan Will Be Next Victim Of Rising Costs

Fans recently discussed whether or not they think an iconic Disney World offering will return soon, possibly with a price hike.

The Walt Disney World Resort is vast and tightly packed with so many great experiences. From iconic rides and attractions such as “it’s a small world” and Pirates of the Caribbean to amazing food and snacks like Mickey Bars and Dole Whip, Guests visiting are in for a treat no matter which Park or restaurant they visit. However, a lot of elements and experiences have been limited since COVID-19 took over the world in early 2020 and some things still have yet to return at the Disney Resort in the Sunshine state.

And speaking of offerings that have yet to return, one of the most talked-about and discussed services fans have been missing is Disney’s Dining Plan

Disney Dining Plans are one of the most popular add-on perks to Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Disney paused the Dining Plan; however, in June of last year, they confirmed the Disney Dining Plan would return. Well, this announcement came and went with still no word on the official return causing frustration among fans.

Frustration isn’t the only thing fans have felt regarding this topic as shown in an online discussion recently posted to Reddit. In the post, one Guest asked others if they think the Dining Plan will ever return to the Walt Disney World Resort. The comments were flooded with responses all with ranging degrees of confidence on this return. One user said that Disney makes too much money on this service not to ever bring it back. Another user agreed, saying they think it will return by the end of this year.

Unfortunately, some users think when it eventually does return, it will come with a price hike. One user said, “The days of the deluxe dining plan with a huge bucket of credits was the best but it’s long gone now”. Another agreed, saying it will probably come back with a price jump.

In the past few years, we have seen several offerings from Disney get hit with price increases. From shrinking food portions to ticket prices, Guests have been paying more and more for a trip to the Disney Parks.

At the moment, we do not know if or when Disney will bring back its Dining Plan service but we are sure it will be a big day for Disney Park fans if the day actually comes. For fans of Disney World restaurants and eateries, the Dining Plan was a great way to experience all that the Resort has to offer.

Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan Dine at any of our 100+ Quick-Service locations where you can stop and enjoy 2 casual meals per day. Just order and find a seat—no dining reservations required! This fast and easy meal plan is perfect for Guests who are on-the-go.

Everyone in the party ages 3 and over receives the following: 2 Quick-Service Meals (per night of stay) 2 Snacks/Nonalcoholic Drinks (per night of stay) One Resort-Refillable Drink Mug* Disney Dining Plan Delight in classic dining options and enjoy one Quick-Service meal and one Table-Service meal per day. This option allows you to easily plan your meals for the day. Choose your Quick-Service meal when you’re in a hurry and indulge in a Table-Service or Character Dining experience when it’s time to slow down and savor the moment. Everyone in the party ages 3 and over receives the following: One Quick-Service Meal (per night of stay) One Table-Service Meal (per night of stay) 2 Snacks/Nonalcoholic Drinks (per night of stay) One Resort-Refillable Drink Mug*

Do you hope Disney’s Dining Plan returns soon?

