Disney World Location Significantly Changes Its COVID-19 Protocols

We recently reported that Walt Disney World changed its face mask policy for those who are fully vaccinated, now stating that face masks will be optional in both indoor and outdoor locations. The new policy went into effect on February 17, 2022.

And with this change, it seems that select Disney World locations are changing other COVID-19 protocols, including World of Disney at Disney Springs.

World of Disney in Disney Springs is one of the biggest Disney stores in the United States! It is home to several different types of parks merchandise including apparel, jewelry, home and décor, plush, Minnie ears, MagicBands, and more.

During the ongoing pandemic, Guests had to enter and exit World of Disney through specific designated doors to help the flow of traffic and help the store operate safely. Now, as the world moves forward amidst the ongoing pandemic, World of Disney is lifting select protocols, including the designated doors.

Twitter user @Schmoofy shared that on their recent visit to World of Disney in Disney Springs, the store was no longer restricting Guests from entering and exiting at certain doors. Instead, Guests can enter or exit the store in any location, which is how it was prior to the ongoing pandemic.

They write:

WOD just allowing entry from everywhere now. I assume this changed with the mask mandates. This beats the hell out of walking to the other goddamned side

WOD just allowing entry from everywhere now. I assume this changed with the mask mandates. This beats the hell out of walking to the other goddamned side pic.twitter.com/ARrn241JyM — Dramatic Bret Event (@Schmoofy) March 5, 2022

It is unclear exactly when World of Disney lifted this restriction, but as the world continues to fight the ongoing pandemic, and as case numbers continue to lower, we suspect the Disney Parks will continue to make adjustments to policies as needed.

For more information on Disney World’s current COVID-19 policies, visit their website here.

How do you feel about Disney lifting some of its COVID-19 protocols? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next family vacation to experience the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — but aren’t sure where to begin planning, then don’t hesitate to reach out to our friends over at the Authorized Disney Vacation Planners at Academy Travel for a free quote.