Crowds Storm Disney Amid Growing COVID-19 Concerns

It should come as no surprise to anyone that all of the Disney Parks and Resorts have faced several major changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the new Omicron surge. Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland were shut down in 2020, with Disneyland being closed a full year due to the pandemic, and Hong Kong Disneyland recently announced a two-week closure due to rising cases. But this isn’t stopping Guests from crowding their way into the Disney Parks.

Although COVID-19 continues to sweep the United States, it seems as though Disney World and Disneyland are only getting more crowded. A recent post on Reddit, the popular social media platform showed Guests lined out the gate (literally) in an attempt to “tope drop” the Disneyland Resort in Southern California. See the full post on Reddit below:

Rope Drop!

User u/xman_111 commented:

doesn’t look like a lot of fun..

user u/ThaiJohnyDepp agreed, saying:

Thanks to the pandemic I cringe when I see that many unmasked people so close

User u/donpublisi also agreed, commenting on the current COVID-19 pandemic:

This looks too crowded even without a highly contagious pandemic…

User u/Jiro_Moriarty shared a similar sentiment:

I was at rope drop today as well. And yeah the ppl in the front were way too packed in. Me and my friends (double masked up and boosted) on the other hand waited all the way in the back where no one was. Disney is the happiest place on earth and I don’t want this trip to be my last.

User u/Trujade expressed how shocked they were to see Disneyland so crowded:

The rope drop crowds are still like this? In mid-January? After Christmas in the parks is over? In the middle of a panny? Wow. Must be the reduced hours or something.

All Disney Parks and Resorts have been handling the COVID-19 pandemic in different ways. As stated above, Hong Kong Disneyland recently closed for at least two weeks with many wondering if the same will happen for the other Parks. Disneyland Paris was forced to cancel its New Year’s Eve party just weeks ago. Disney just enforced tighter vaccination policies on all ships within the Disney Cruise Line, with the CDC still advising against sea travel.

