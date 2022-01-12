Exclusive Disney Event Sells Out in Hours Despite COVID-19 Closures

Everyone knows that all of the Disney Parks offer Guests amazing and magical experiences from fine dining to thrilling roller coasters. One thing that a lot of Guests miss out on however is all of the exclusive events that happen at Disney Parks across the globe. From the elusive Club 33 at Disneyland to expensive VIP Tours, there are tons of premiere experiences to be had at Disney. One of these events at Disneyland Paris just sold out within hours.

As reported by DLP Report, tickets to the Annual Passholder party at Disneyland Paris sold out in just four hours. The party celebrates the Resort’s 30th Anniversary and will be held on March 25th. See the full tweet from DLP Report (@DLPReport) below:

The March 25 #DisneylandParis30 AP Party has sold out in just over 4 hours. Hope you got your ticket!

DLP Report also claimed that Disneyland Paris sold 6,000 tickets to the event. The popularity of this event doesn’t come as much of a shock but is still surprising seeing how the Disney Parks are currently dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Disneyland Paris had to cancel its New Year’s Eve party due to an outbreak of cases and Hong Kong Disneyland recently closed down the entire Park.

More on Disneyland Paris’ 30th Celebration:

Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary: let the Magic shine like never before! Are you ready for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration? From 6 March 2022, dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider than ever before as you revel in a spectacular, one-of-a-kind wonderland. It’s Disneyland Paris as you’ve never seen it before! Join us as we celebrate an anniversary 30 years in the making, with jaw-dropping new shows, experiences and festivities. Discover a sneak peek of the festivities now. We’ll reveal the complete programme very soon!

One exciting thing that is coming to Disneyland Paris is its own version of Disneyland’s Avengers Campus. While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, it is expected to open sometime next year and Guests should be excited after seeing what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus has to offer in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open.

