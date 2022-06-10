Six Flags Leaves Guest Furious and Disappointed After Recent Visit

Six Flags is one of the most important theme park operators across the United States and even internationally. They compete with Disney Parks, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and LEGOLAND.

We have recently seen Six Flags make tremendous efforts to continue improving its Parks across the country, with Six Flags Discovery Park in Vallejo, California, and Six Flags St. Louis, in Eureka, Missouri opening new thrilling attractions for Guests to enjoy. And over at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, a new groundbreaking roller coaster is being built at an impressive rate, which will surely provide Guests with a highly thrilling experience once it opens.

Despite these efforts and improvements, one Guest took to Reddit to share his disappointment after a recent visit to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

Redditor u/Suitableguarantee968 posted a report of their experience, commenting on how recent changes to the Park’s policies are unfair for some Guests. This is regarding dining plans primarily, as they comment that many restaurants like Fatburger and Johnny Rockets are no longer included in the plan and that several offerings at other restaurants have been reduced, leaving Guests with simple, fast food offerings like chicken fingers, pizza, hotdogs, and cheese quesadillas to choose from, even though some of the removed menu items have the same price as these fast food options.

They comment that these changes are unfair for Guests like them, who visit the Park a couple of times a month, not daily or weekly. This comment refers to a previously reported story on a man named Dylan who took advantage of purchasing a $150.00 Annual Pass, which included admission to Six Flags Magic Mountain, but also included parking and two free meals per day.

Dylan decided to eat inside Six Flags Magic Mountain every day for seven years, and because his meals were free with the Annual Pass, he saved money in grocery shopping and could pay down his student loans, get married, and buy a house.

Dylan was not the only Six Flags customer to do something like this. Another Guest, Cam, also known as the Six Flags Scoundrel, noticed holes in one of the season passes offered when he visited Six Flags Great Adventure.

Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul spoke to Fortune about the exploitation and eliminating of the meal deal on a first-quarter earnings call:

“They ruin the experience for somebody who came in on a single-day ticket with their family…who paid a lot of money to come…now they have 45 minutes to an hour to wait to get a meal while those other people are choking up the line for $80 for the whole season.”

The original poster comments that their family cannot afford to experience the Park the same way due to these changes and begs the CEO to stop taking away their plan.

They also comment on Guests not caring about complying with simple rules at the Park, like not bringing unsecured items on coasters, possibly causing injuries and accidents, as they witnessed a child being hit with a pair of glasses that flew off El Toro. They add that Justice League: Battle for Metropolis, one of the Park’s most advanced games, has been modified to no longer need glasses, demeaning the original 3D experience for a 2D ride with poor performance, as they mention the guns used on the ride are in urgent need for maintenance.

It is unfortunate to see significant changes being made to the Park’s plans and policies after a few Guests tried to abuse their Passholder perks. While the Park is undoubtedly taking action regarding the attractions’ maintenance and operations, this Guest’s disappointment is understandable, as no one would like to experience an attraction malfunctioning during their visit.

What do you think of Six Flags changing the Park’s dining plans? Let us know in the comments below.