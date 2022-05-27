News Reporter “Sees Heaven” Experiencing Six Flags’ New Attraction

Six Flags St. Louis, in Eureka, Missouri, is opening a new attraction this memorial weekend, CATWOMAN Whip, and held a media event to share a preview of the thrilling experience. The Park is also planning to do a Pass Holder Exclusive Ride Preview on May 27th, with the official opening to the general audience on May 28th.

One reporter stood out after a video of her experience was posted on YouTube by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the number one news site in St. Louis per their website. The video features reporter Valerie Schremp Hahn as she rides with Six Flags corporate engineer Lee Stellhorn on the Eureka Park’s new ride, CATWOMAN Whip.

While reporter Valerie comments at some point that the ride is “not rough” and that it is actually “very smooth,” throughout the whole experience, we can tell she’s extremely nervous, and rightfully so. The ride spins Guests for about two minutes per cycle and reaches a top speed of 52 miles per hour, fitting eight daring passengers on each gondola at the end of a 50-meter arm. Halfway through the experience, the ride stops while one gondola is being loaded with new Guests, and the other one stops at 164 feet in the air, offering a breathtaking view of the Park before beginning a new cycle, now spinning in the opposite direction.

Valerie hilariously mentions, “I think I just saw heaven, was that it? was that heaven?” as the ride begins to pick up speed during their first cycle, and adds, ” I don’t know if my breakfast is gonna stay” by the time the second cycle begins. While CATWOMAN Whip looks like a thrilling adventure and an “amazing experience,” in Lee Stellhorn’s words, it would undoubtedly be a nerve-racking experience to ride for the first time, more so while trying to conduct an interview.

During the video, Stellhorn details how the attraction was planned to open in 2020 but was delayed like many others due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He comments the ride will offer a multitude of experiences, as every dispatch will provide Guests with a different experience due to the nature of the ride.

The official Six Flags St. Louis website describes this new attraction as follows:

The new CATWOMAN Whip brings yet another innovative and exhilarating attraction to Six Flags St. Louis in 2022. This new ride is the first in the park’s history to combine height, speed and dual motion. The adventure begins as the ride’s giant arm launches guests 16-stories into the air, spinning round in a giant vertical circle while the unique open-air pods are simultaneously flipping them head-over-heels. As riders soar upward, the circular rotation continues for a thrilling, one-of-a-kind experience.

Six Flags is planning to follow a similar strategy at another Park. Six Flags Discovery Park in Vallejo, California, also announced a Pass Holder Exclusive Ride Preview for their new coaster Sidewinder Safari before the ride’s official opening on May 28th, just in time for Memorial Weekend. You can read more about Sidewinder Safari here.

