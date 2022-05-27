Six Flags’ Groundbreaking Roller Coaster Continues Construction at Impressive Rate

Something wicked is brewing at Six Flags Fiesta Texas as Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger continues construction at an impressive rate.

Jeffrey Siebert (@@jeffrey_siebert), President of Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, posted images of the construction site for the world’s first 7-seat dive coaster and mentioned that, while the Park has no official date for the opening of Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger yet, the team is getting ready to put the first trains in the maintenance line, which shows significant progress on the development of this coaster, while making fans eager to experience this thrilling attraction for the first time.

#drdiabolicalscliffhanger opening update. While we do not have an official opening date to share yet, we are getting ready to put our first trains on the maintenance line! Believe me… you will be the first to know when we have an opening date to share. Stay tuned!! #SFFT2022

#drdiabolicalscliffhanger opening update. While we do not have an official opening date to share yet, we are getting ready to put our first trains on the maintenance line! Believe me… you will be the first to know when we have an opening date to share. Stay tuned!! #SFFT2022 pic.twitter.com/NREQ24L7rA — Jeffrey Siebert (@jeffrey_siebert) May 24, 2022

Seibert recently posted some progress photos of the station area and queue updates as well, and in them, we can see the track is near completion, if not entirely completed by now.

#drdiabolicalscliffhanger station area and queue updates! #SFFT2022 #bandm #divecoaster

The official Twitter account for Six Flags Fiesta Texas (@SF_FiestaTexas) also posted an update showing the trains ready to move into their permanent home, as Seibert previously mentioned.

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger UPDATE!

The coaster trains are on the MOVE! Dr. Diabolical’s Red and Gold coaster trains are now moving into their permanent home. Stay tuned for more details. #MySixflagsFiestaTexas #DrDiabolicalsCliffhanger #MySixFlags #30thAnniversary

🚨Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger UPDATE! 🚨

The coaster trains are on the MOVE! Dr. Diabolical’s Red and Gold coaster trains are now moving into their permanent home. Stay tuned for more details.#MySixflagsFiestaTexas #DrDiabolicalsCliffhanger #MySixFlags #30thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/M9uzEB2kab — Fiesta Texas (@SF_FiestaTexas) May 26, 2022

Inside the Magic will continue to update this ambitious project as more information comes to light on Six Flags Fiesta Texas’s groundbreaking attraction.

More on Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger

Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced its new roller coaster, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, on July 28, 2021. The project has continued moving forward since, with constant updates released through the Park’s Twitter account.

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will be the first Bolliger and Mabillard roller coaster Six Flags has purchased since 2012 and will also be the first dive coaster Six Flags will install in one of its Parks. It is also one of the most ambitious projects at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, as the coaster will be the first 7-seat dive coaster in the world.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ official website describes the attraction as follows:

World’s Steepest Dive Coaster – New In 2022

Dr. Diabolical proclaims to have an elixir from the fountain of youth that is capable of preserving life. She lures unsuspecting visitors to partake, but little do they know that she is using them to fulfill her evil plan to frighten the world with her menacing creatures. Dr. Diabolical built a machine to harvest the essence of human adrenaline and fear in order to nourish her creatures. This machine is called Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger. The device has three 21-passenger trains to lift riders 150 feet in the air, then lock them in a face-first Cliffhanger hold just before dropping them down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical plummet at 60 mph. The machine travels on 2,501 feet of track through an Immelmann inversion, a 270-degree zero-g roll, a 75-foot near-vertical drop, a wild-banked turn, an extreme airtime hill, and a high-speed spiral finale. Once you are exposed to this menacing machine, you shall live forever…IN FEAR!

With the Immelmann inversion and a top speed of 60 miles per hour mentioned in this description, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will become the world’s steepest dive coaster.

More on Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is San Antonio’s most thrilling theme Park. Featuring thrilling rollercoasters, water and family rides for all ages, shows, and attractions, Six Flags Fiesta Texas has something for everyone!

When visiting the Park, Guests will be able to experience BATMAN™: The Ride, Boomerang Coast to Coaster, Buckarooz, Bugs’ White Water Rapids, Crow’s Nest, Daffy’s Bus Stop, Dare Devil Dive Flying Machines, DC™ Super-Villains Swing, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, Fender Bender, Fiesta Texas Railroad, Fireball, Foghorn Leghorn’s Barnyard Railway, Goliath, The Grand Carousel, Hurricane Force 5, Hustler, Iron Rattler, Kinderstein, Pandemonium, Pirates of the Deep Sea, Poltergeist, Rambling Road, Road Runner Express, Scream, Screamin’ Eagle Zipline, SkyScreamer, Slingshot, Spinsanity, Streamliner Coaster, Taz’s Tornado, THE JOKER™ Carnival of Chaos, Up, Up & Away, Wave Runner, WONDER WOMAN™ Golden Lasso Coaster, Yosemite Sam Wacky Wagons, and the ZoomJets.

Will you ride Dr. Diabolical’s Clliffhanger once it opens? Let us know in the comments below!