Some Fans Say Animal Kingdom’s Newest Land Not Being Maintained

Pandora: The World of Avatar opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2017. Avatar Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey boasted nearly five-hour wait times at peak popularity and remain a massive draw for Walt Disney World Resort Guests.

Unfortunately, Guests have noticed maintenance issues on Pandora’s iconic 3D attraction, Avatar Flight of Passage. While soaring on the backs of Banshees, Guests have complained of blurry screens and increased motion sickness due to out-of-place projectors. But Reddit user u/atheon_apex noticed even more issues in Pandora:

In Na’vi River Journey, I’ve noticed several props in-ride not working properly. Namely, the woodsprites: most of them weren’t flying or were just turned off. I noticed several flying lizzards that spin (don’t know their proper lore name) not spinning or just off too. Also, several parts of the ride had its plants without the bioluminescence effect.

I went to [Flight] of Passage some solid 8-10 times this year alone and I never saw the big animatronic, before the link chambers, moving like it was alive. Today, it felt just like a big doll submerged in the water tank.

In pandora itself, after dark, I’ve noticed how several props and bioluminescence are not there or not as bright as it used to be.

Pandora was designed with maintenance in mind. The impressive Shaman of Songs in Na’vi River Journey was built on an easily-removable platform for repairs, with a screen version ready to replace the animatronic at a moment’s notice.

According to u/onexbigxhebrew, the bioluminescent paint throughout Pandora fades quickly and must be repainted every few months. “Those on the back end of a cycle at any given time will get the short end of the stick,” they wrote. “Although it wouldn’t shock me to learn that they’re doing less frequent paintings.”

With Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water premiering in December, we hope maintenance issues in the Disney Park Land can be corrected soon!

Have you noticed maintenance issues in Pandora: The World of Avatar?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.