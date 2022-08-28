Disney’s Soaring Prices Are “Inevitable” Says Executives, “We Can Move on a Dime”

It’s no secret that a Disney World vacation is an incredibly expensive trip that has slowly started to price some people out. Over the years, this issue has only worsened, leaving many wondering if an average American family can even afford a Disney vacation.
Related: Guests Find Wild Snake Near Disney World Thrill Ride
While Walt Disney World is “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” there is no doubt that the Resort has had to change and evolve in recent years, largely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as supply chain issues. To put it simply, the Guest experience has looked quite a bit different at Disney recently.
A big change has been the price increases at all Disney Parks, Resorts, hotels, and restaurants across the world. From Disneyland in Anaheim, California, to Tokyo Disney, Guests have come to expect that their Disney vacation will cost a little more than it used to pre-COVID.
As we reported back in February, Disney World raised ticket prices with a four-day standard ticket costing a minimum of $447.70, The cheapest four-day ticket used to be $434.83.
Park tickets have all gone up in price. A four-day Park Hopper Ticket now costs a minimum of $540.89, up from its old price of $525.35. A four-day Park Hopper Plus ticket jumped from $546.65 to $559.53. On average, we have reported that the ticket prices are about $20 or 2 to 6 percent higher than they were just the year before. COVID-19 definitely changed certain things, and we saw issues come up due to the ongoing pandemic, being a big reason prices have risen in the last two years.
Related: Disney Makes “Disgusting” Change, Tears Down Iconic Park Sign
To expand on this issue further, a post went viral on social media recently, showing the staggering spike in prices Guests have faced when at the Orlando, Florida Resort. A statistician put together a chart that compared wages, rent, and gas prices to that of Disney World tickets, and the result was kind of shocking. Not surprising, but shocking.
The results showed that Disney World tickets increased in price at a rate of nearly 3,000% more than wages, rent and gas prices since 1971.
It’s also important to mention the fact that Disney’s Magical Express service was cut earlier this year. The complementary mode of transportation brought magic to Guests before they even arrived at Walt Disney World property as it transported Guests to and from Orlando International Airport.
Disney’s Magical Express ended its service from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World Resort hotels on January 1, 2022. However, the service continued to take Guests from Disney, after their vacation ends, back to Orlando International Airport through January 10, 2022.
This service was a key component of the Walt Disney World Resort and a service that Guests really appreciated and considered to be valuable when staying.
On the west coast side of things, cost issues are present as well. A report from The Hustle found that the price of an average family vacation has increased two to three times the current inflation rate. Steven Martinez, a customer service specialist in Los Angeles, had to break a promise to his kids after looking at the cost of a Disneyland Resort vacation.
“Just for one day in the Park and one night at the hotel, we were looking at over $1k, and that didn’t even include food,” he told The Hustle. “I had to explain to the kids that Mickey was out of Daddy’s budget.”
Disneyland just brought back its Magic Key program, and, you guessed it, it is also considerably more expensive.
Regardless, Disney has posted record profits and numbers, with recent earnings reports revealing impressive numbers for the company. According to a report from earlier this year, the company brought in over $7 billion in its first quarter of 2022, an impressive feat regardless of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of price increases, Guests continue to flow into the Disney Parks by the thousands each day.
In Q4 of the fiscal 2021 year, Disney reported a 38% profit increase in the Direct-to-Consumer industry. The Disney Parks, Experiences and Products revenues for the quarter also increased to $5.5 billion, compared to $2.7 billion in the prior-year quarter. This growth is due to an increase in Guests visiting the parks as well as an increase in the average “per capita ticket revenue,” meaning the company made more money from one ticket than it previously had before.
The report attributes profits to Guests both upgrading to Disney Genie+ and using the individual Lightning lanes at the Parks. We also found out that up to 50% of Guests are opting to upgrade to the paid Genie+ service, but more on that later.
This ties into a new report from the Wall Street Journal, which covered price hikes and the Guest experience of DIsney in its current form.
Currently, the two most prominent figures within the Disney Parks division of The Walt Disney Company are Bob Chapek, who acts as CEO, and Josh D’amaro, who serves as Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. These two men both have a long history with Disney but have recently stepped out into the spotlight, whether they intended to or not.
According to the most recent quarterly earnings report, which was released this month, The Walt Disney Company’s revenues grew 26% and 28%, respectively, an impressive number considering the earnings report for the first quarter of the year already showed record growth for the company.
In an interview the facial-hair-clad Chapek did with CNBC, he was asked about the pricing structure at the Parks and whether Guests can expect them to increase yet again, to which he responded, “we can move on a dime…we operate with a surgical knife here. We’re at a level of sophistication with our pricing.” Chapek claims the company is very “flexible” on pricing.
Chapek lays it out plain and simple, prices are flexible, meaning they can go up or down as the company sees fit. This is pretty trivial stuff, but certainly, something Guests will take note of in the age of seemingly endless price hikes across the beard, um, board.
The CEO was also asked about Park attendance, to which he claimed, “We’re seeing no softening at all of our demand.” While this slightly goes against what the earnings report stated earlier, Disney was admittedly vague with its description in which it stated Disneyland was seeing an “unfavorable” attendance mixture in the Park.
Here comes Genie+, Disney’s most recent solution to this problem. The service, along with Lightning Lane, both offer Guests a way to help them not spend so much time in line. Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to lots of confusion and frustration, leaving some Guests feeling confused by the service. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seems to just be an expensive itinerary planner for some, while others love it.