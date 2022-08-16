Disneyland Opens Magic Key Renewals, Raises Prices and Adds Blackout Dates

Since Disneyland’s Magic Key Program replaced the Park’s Annual Passholder Program last year, it has been a highly discussed topic. From different price points to availability and even alleged false advertisement, as stated in a now-infamous lawsuit, Magic Key passes have been a controversial part of the Disneyland experience as of late, to say the least.

All tiers of the Magic Key Program became unavailable to purchase as of May 31, meaning that the Disneyland Resort has not accepted new Passholders since that date. The two higher tiers of this program, the Dream Key and Believe Key, had sold out by November 2021, with the two remaining tiers, the Enchant Key and Imagine Key, becoming unavailable this May, in part due to the restriction these two last levels had when it came to available dates to visit the Park.

Many Guests assumed the worst that Disney had completely eliminated this service entirely, and with a complete lack of communication from Disney, this seemed like the obvious answer. However, it was just revealed moments ago that the service is continuing with a few big changes.

This was all revealed on Disneyland’s official website this morning. Disneyland Magic Key renewals will open on August 18th with some key changes. The Dream Key, Disneyland’s highest annual pass tier, has been replaced by a more expensive Inspire Key. Unsurprisingly, all Magic Key tiers have received a price increase. Here are the new prices:

Inspire Key – $1599

Believe Key – $1099

Enchant Key – $699

Imagine Key – $399

The tiers are broken down as follows:

Inspire Key

$1,599

Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks most days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions

Hold up to 6 theme park reservations at a time****

20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service (subject to limited availability) on days when you use your pass for park admission.* View important information about Disney Genie+ service

Coming Soon – Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads***

Up to 20% off select merchandiseϯ

Up to 15% off select diningϯ

Standard theme park parking included (excluding blockout dates, at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area)**

Believe Key

$1099

Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks most days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions

Hold up to 6 theme park reservations at a time****

20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service (subject to limited availability) on days when you use your pass for park admission.* View important information about Disney Genie+ service

Coming Soon – Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads***

Up to 10% off select merchandiseϯ

Up to 10% off select diningϯ

50% off standard theme park parking (excluding blockout dates, at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area)**

Enchant Key

$699

Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks select days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions

Hold up to 4 theme park reservations at a time****

20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service (subject to limited availability) on days when you use your pass for park admission.* View important information about Disney Genie+ service

Up to 10% off select merchandiseϯ

Up to 10% off select diningϯ

25% off standard theme park parking at the Toy Story Parking Area, excluding blockout dates**

Imagine Key

$449

Only available for Southern California Residents living in zip codes 90000 to 93599

Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks select days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions

Hold up to 2 theme park reservations at a time****

20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service (subject to limited availability) on days when you use your pass for park admission.* View important information about Disney Genie+ service

Up to 10% off select merchandiseϯ

Up to 10% off select diningϯ

25% off standard theme park parking at the Toy Story Parking Area, excluding blockout dates**

Be sure to check back here at Inside the Magic for more updates!