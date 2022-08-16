Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Now Closed, Retheme Coming Soon

It’s official, an iconic Disneyland attraction has officially closed to make way for a spooky update!
There may not be a more legendary ride in all of the Disney Parks than the Haunted Mansion. Here, Guests can take a seat in a gloomy Doom Buggy for a spooky tour through a house of happy haunts.
However, as many may already know, the attraction shuts down throughout the year to make way for some exciting seasonal updates.
Disneyland officially closed the ride today to make way for its annual holiday overlay featuring characters and scenery from Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993).
Disney states that the Haunted Mansion will be closed from August 15 to September 1, 2022. According to Disney, the attraction will reopen on September 2, 2022, as Haunted Mansion Holiday, but only for a limited time, of course.
More on Haunted Mansion at the Disneyland Resort:
Frightful Delights Await
Dearly depart into a foreboding estate, drag your body to the dead center of the Portrait Chamber and watch as the walls begin to stretch before your eyes. Climb into your waiting Doom Buggy and embark on a shivering journey into an unearthly realm.
The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous dwelling—home to grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises.
Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spooky séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song.
Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home!
Creepy Fun for Little Ones
The Haunted Mansion is dark and contains some mildly frightening scenes, but there is no gore. The ghostly residents are friendly and the ride is slow-moving.