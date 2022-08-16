Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Now Closed, Retheme Coming Soon

It’s official, an iconic Disneyland attraction has officially closed to make way for a spooky update!

There may not be a more legendary ride in all of the Disney Parks than the Haunted Mansion. Here, Guests can take a seat in a gloomy Doom Buggy for a spooky tour through a house of happy haunts.

However, as many may already know, the attraction shuts down throughout the year to make way for some exciting seasonal updates.

Disneyland officially closed the ride today to make way for its annual holiday overlay featuring characters and scenery from Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993).

Disney states that the Haunted Mansion will be closed from August 15 to September 1, 2022. According to Disney, the attraction will reopen on September 2, 2022, as Haunted Mansion Holiday, but only for a limited time, of course.

