Guests Find Wild Snake Near Disney World Thrill Ride

Even though Walt Disney World Resort is known as the “most magical place on earth,” even Disney can’t completely control natural occurrences like the weather and wild animals that inhabit the Florida area.

It is no secret that Disney Park Guests and Cast Members alike have reported sightings of both alligators and snakes from time to time at different spots at Walt Disney World, including at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Florida is notorious for its high humidity and intense heat, but it’s also infamous for its interesting collection of wildlife.

It’s not super surprising to see a Cast Member fight off an alligator or snake at the Florida Resort, and just recently, Guests found a wild snake slithering around Hollywood Studios.

The video of the snake was shared on Reddit, a popular social media site, and is linked down below:

The snake was reportedly seen around Slinky Dog Dash, a popular thrill ride in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Thankfully, the snake was not big, though we are not sure where it eventually ended up.

Going back in time a little bit, in 2016, a family sued Disney World after a snake allegedly fell from a tree and onto an elderly woman. The woman suffered a fatal heart attack, and the son was bitten.

Another wild snake was spotted entering the Gorilla enclosure at Disney’s Animal Kingdom last summer, with Guests capturing that experience as well. Just recently, a Disney Cast Member reported spotting a 10-foot snake sneaking through a line of more than 200 Disney Park Guests.

Have you ever seen a snake at Disney World?