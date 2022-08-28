Major Roller Coaster Closed Indefinitely After 13 Riders Injured

A few days ago, multiple Guests were taken to the hospital following an incident on a roller coaster at a Six Flags Park.

Six Flags Entertainment is home to several theme parks all across the country. The theme parks can be found in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Houston, Atlanta, St Louis, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Chicago, Buffalo, Washington D.C, Baltimore, New York, New Jersey, Lake George, and Massachusetts.

However, an unfortunate incident occurred at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey recently, with 13 riders being injured and five being taken to the hospital.

The specific coaster was El Toro, a popular and historical attraction at the theme park. Following the incident, the coaster is now closed indefinitely. El Toro will remain closed for the foreseeable future as the cause of the malfunction is being investigated and testing is being done.

The Department of Community Affairs was alerted on Thursday evening when Guests visiting Six Flags Great Adventure heard a loud bang.

Six Flags released the following statement:

“The ride will remain closed for inspection. Any maintenance and repairs necessary will be completed and the ride will be re-inspected by our engineers, maintenance professionals, our 3rd party independent safety inspectors and the state of NJ prior to re-opening,”

Guests involved in the incident reported some intense back pain after riding the roller coaster.

El Toro first opened in 2006 and featured the steepest drop of any wooden roller coaster in the world at the time. Six Flags Great Adventure describes El Toro this way:

Bull-taming is an ancient art that is still practiced today. Now you are going to experience the best of the old world and the best of the new. At first glance, El Toro looks like a classic wooden roller coaster, with mind-blowingly complex architecture rising high over the park. But it is in fact built with ultra-modern engineering techniques, so you are going to get that classic feel with a smoother, faster, more exciting ride than those old wooden coasters ever dreamed possible. El Toro is one of the fastest and tallest wooden runs on Earth. “El Toro” literally means “the bull.” As you feel the power of the bull-like train you’re riding in, you’ll realize how this thriller got its name. This is no peaceful bull—he’s trying to shake you off! This beast bucks wildly so hang on tight!

