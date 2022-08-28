TRON Coaster Shows Age, Weathering Before It Even Opens

Ever since Walt Disney World Resort’s TRON coaster — officially called the TRON Lightcycle Run — was announced on July 15, 2017 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, fans have been anxiously awaiting news regarding the thrill ride.

Disney Parks fans have watched every detail of the construction process— including the delivery of the sleek ride vehicles — even waiting patiently throughout Walt Disney World Resort’s pandemic-related closure in 2020, and, now, finally, their patience is being rewarded.

The ride is officially testing with human riders, though an official opening date still hasn’t been announced. And, as Twitter account Bioreconstruct recently noted, the long construction process is taking a toll on the roller coaster’s infrastructure:

Tron canopy is starting to show weathering.

While it is completely normal for a ride to show weathering, it is unusual for any attraction to have noticeable aging before it even opens. Previously, eagle-eyed Disney Guests noticed that there was algae growing on the TRON show building, as well.

The roller coaster was originally expected to open sometime during Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebration, which began October 1, 2021 and will continue into 2023. It is possible than a definite opening date will be confirmed during Disney’s upcoming D23 Expo, which runs from September 9-11, 2022.

Based on the popular film franchise of the same name, TRON Lightcycle Run in Orlando will be heavily influenced by the TRON Lightcycle Power Run coaster at Shanghai Disneyland. This ride is officially described as:

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs.

