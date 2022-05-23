Space Mountain Has Secret Codes With Extremely Important Meanings

Space Mountain is one of the most popular rides in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The fan-favorite ride opened at Magic Kingdom in January of 1975, making it the oldest active roller coaster in Florida!

Keeping in theme with Tomorrowland, Space Mountain blasts Guests off into space as they board a rocket on the indoor roller coaster and zoom past stars, constellations, planets, and more.

The next time you are visiting Space Mountain, while you are in the queue area, look for the list of “Closed Sectors” and “Open Sectors”. These lists of codes are actually references to recently closed and newly opened attractions at Magic Kingdom!

Twitter user Remnants of Forgotten Disney shared photos of the sector codes, writing:

In the queue of Walt Disney World’s Space Mountain, you can find a list of “Closed Sectors” and “Open Sectors”. These sector codes are all references to (relatively) recently closed and opened attractions at The Magic Kingdom! See if you can guess them all!!

We love hidden facts and secrets within Disney attractions. How many of these sector codes can you figure out?

More on Space Mountain

Space Mountain is one of the most popular rides in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. Located in Tomorrowland, this indoor roller coaster takes Guests on a journey into space as they zoom past stars, planets, and more.

Walt Disney World describes this Tomorrowland attraction as:

Blast off on a rip-roaring rocket into the furthest reaches of outer space on this roller-coaster ride in the dark.

Dip and careen into the inky blackness as a futuristic soundtrack echoes all around you. Fly past shooting stars and celestial satellites. Roar past streaking orbs of light, wayward comets and migrant meteors. Feel the pull of gravity as you’re drawn into a swirling wormhole!

Have you ever noticed the list of “Closed Sectors” and “Open Sectors” in the Space Mountain queue? Let us know in the comments below.

