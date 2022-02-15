Extreme Weathering Leaves Space Mountain Looking Dismal

Space Mountain is one of the most popular rides in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. Keeping in theme with Tomorrowland, Space Mountain blasts Guests off into space as they board a rocket on the indoor roller coaster and zoom past stars, constellations, planets, and more.

The fan-favorite ride opened at Magic Kingdom in January of 1975, making it the oldest active roller coaster in Florida! Well, considering how long this ride as been open to Guests, it’s no surprise that the ride has taken some wear and tear over the year.

Space Mountain has undergone various refurbishments to ensure the ride continues operating smoothly, but Imagineers must also keep up with the outside of the attraction due to the hot Florida sun beating down on the building day in and day out.

On a recent visit, Twitter user bioreconstruct noticed some weathering on the outside of Space Mountain. They shared a handful of photos along with the caption:

A look at some of the weathering of Space Mountain.

A look at some of the weathering of Space Mountain. pic.twitter.com/vXmIuv9z3X — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 12, 2022

As with anything, it is no surprise that parts of Space Mountain are becoming weathered, especially being out in the hot Florida sun day in and day out. We have seen other areas of Walt Disney World experience weathering as well, including the Tangled area in Magic Kingdom and on Spaceship Earth in EPCOT.

At this time, we are unsure if Disney has any plans to fix the weathering happening at Space Mountain, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

Space Mountain at Disney World

Walt Disney World describes this Tomorrowland attraction as:

Blast off on a rip-roaring rocket into the furthest reaches of outer space on this roller-coaster ride in the dark. Dip and careen into the inky blackness as a futuristic soundtrack echoes all around you. Fly past shooting stars and celestial satellites. Roar past streaking orbs of light, wayward comets and migrant meteors. Feel the pull of gravity as you’re drawn into a swirling wormhole!

