Disney Saved $10 Million By Choosing Aerosmith For the Rock’n’Roller Coaster

The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is among the most popular rides at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park.

The popular thrill ride is located near The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror’s Hollywood Tower Hotel — it’s the perfect area for Guests who like their Disney attractions a little on the intense side.

Aerosmith members have even gotten into the fun over the years, with frontman Steven Tyler visiting Disney Parks on a semi-regular basis, often giving tips for having the best possible experience on the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The singer once, for example, rode the thrill ride 29 times just to tell other Disney Guests how to not get sick on the popular attraction.

Tyler, along with Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, formed the “Dude, Looks Like a Lady” band in 1970 in Boston, Massachusetts.

But as it turns out, the roller coaster was supposed to feature a different classic rock band — until they asked for $10 million! Disney’s first choice for the ride was The Rolling Stones.

One recent article about the situation shared that “the first band Disney approached was The Rolling Stones — the band behind “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Start Me Up,” and “Paint It, Black.” With an asking price of $10 million, Disney moved on to other music options.”

The Stones began in England in 1962 and have risen to global superstardom. Over the years, members have included frontman Mick Jagger, Keith Richards — who had his own stint with Disney as Jack Sparrow’s father in Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise — Ronnie Wood, Brian Jones, Ian Stewart, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, and Mick Taylor.

Ultimately, of course, Walt Disney Imagineering landed on the Aerosmith theme that fans know today for their roller coaster project. It is unknown what the licensing fee ultimately was but we can safely assume it was well under the $10 million mark that the company balked at.

Despite the popularity of the ride, though, there have been recent rumors of a Rock’n’Roller Coaster retheme, particularly given the fact that Disneyland Paris’s version of the ride now features an Avengers theme — one fan even went so far as to create new theming options, including a Hannah Montana version of the attraction!

More on the Rock’n’Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

The official description of Disney World’s most rockin’ thrill ride reads:

Live Life in the Fast Lane

Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along. Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction. Rock This Way

Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face.

Would you have preferred the Rock’n’Roller Coaster Starring The Rolling Stones?

