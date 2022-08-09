Ahead of Splash Mountain Retheme, Fan Says Disney Should Make More IP-Based Rides

In 2024, Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Guests will be transported to New Orleans and see what their favorite Princess and the Frog (2009) characters are up to after the film.

This change is controversial among Disney fans– the ride is inspired by Uncle Remus’s stories in Song of the South (1946), a widely-banned film for its racist caricature of slavery. Splash Mountain opened in 1989 at Disneyland’s Critter Country and in 1992 at Frontierland in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and is a fan-favorite attraction despite the film’s history.

Additionally, classic Disney Parks fans often prefer original rides over Disney Intellectual Property (IP) inspired storylines, making Princess Tiana an unpopular choice for many Splash Mountain fans. Some even started a petition to cancel the ride’s retheme.

TikToker Spence, @common_spence, says he doesn’t understand why people would go to Disney looking for rides not based on Disney films. He stitched a video where a person danced happily with the caption, “me in 2046 when Disney finally builds an original ride not based on a movie:”

Spence says he will “never understand” why Disney Parks fans want original storylines rather than Disney movie-based rides.

“Out here in the Midwest, it isn’t so much Disney discourse, but more like Six Flags discourse…” Spence explains. “Whenever Six Flags announces a new ride based on one of the Looney Tunes or DC characters, everyone loses their s**t and gets so mad, and I don’t know why.”

“I always thought that the rides themed based on movies and characters were like the best,” Spence says. He mentions that classic Disney rides, such as Peter Pan’s Flight, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, and Mad Tea Party, are all based on Disney films.

“Like, you’re going to Disney. Do you not want Disney there? Do you just want the Disney things to be on the f**king stupid s**t you buy? Like I don’t understand,” Spence says. “I always loved themed rides and s**t. I don’t know. Maybe I’m just weird.”

More on Splash Mountain

If you’re looking to experience Splash Mountain before it is rethemed after Princess Tiana, you’re in luck – Disney hasn’t announced an official closing date for the attraction at Disneyland or Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. From Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch! You Will Get Wet This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. For Guests looking to ensure their personal items remain dry, lockers are available to rent near the Main Entrance.