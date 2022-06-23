Disney Just Confirmed DinoLand USA Isn’t Getting Rethemed

As Disney Parks properties around the world have loosened their COVID-19 protocols, including lifting face mask mandates, continuing construction on new rides and attractions — like Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris and the Moana-inspired Journey of Water at EPCOT — and dealing with summer crowds surges.

This week, Walt Disney World Resort confirmed that numerous character meet and greets will be making their way back to Disney World’s theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Among the returning experiences is Donald’s Dino-Bash! at Animal Kingdom’s DinoLand USA area. DinoLand was previously home to the steel Wild Mouse roller coaster, Primeval Whirl, and currently houses the TriceraTops Spin ride and numerous carnival games.

The following backstory about Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures, the main gift shop at Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama explains how DinoLand USA came to be:

Chester and Hester were a couple that ran a small gas station in Diggs County before the arrival of the scientists studying the dinosaur fossils. When the town began getting more traffic, they converted the station into a dinosaur gift shop to attract more tourists, with a very distinct sense of humor. Though the Dino Institute has been trying to buy and raze the shop and the Dino-Rama park built in the shop’s parking lot, Chester and Hester’s heirs have been determined to keep the business going and offer a silly alternative to the more serious and educational offerings of their neighbors. Related: Kali River Rapids Was Supposed to Have REAL Animals

When Primeval Whirl was demolished to create a seating area and Donald’s Dino-Bash! failed to return when Disney World reopened after its pandemic closure, many fans thought the area was in for a retheme — some even suggested that Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) characters and rides should take over the space.

The imminent return of Donald’s Dino-Bash! dance party, however, is confirmation that Disney World is committed to DinoLand USA, at least for the time being.

It is highly unlikely that executives would have decided to bring back the popular experience unless they planned for it to stay for a fairly significant amount of time.

If a retheme of DinoLand USA was going to happen in the immediate future, it seems that this particular meet and greet — which typically includes characters like Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Chip and Dale in dinosaur costumes — would have remained unavailable to Guests.

The official description of Donald’s Dino-Bash! reads:

Meet Dino Donald Duck!

Donald Duck just heard the news—some of his feathered ancestors were dinosaurs! To mark this inquackable discovery, he’s transformed this land into a celebration for the ages. He’s also unearthed more old friends than Disney’s Animal Kingdom park has ever seen before—including Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto and Launchpad McQuack. You can even catch Chip ’n Dale—sporting some nutty dino-inspired costumes.

An exact date for the family-friendly dance party’s return has not been announced.

