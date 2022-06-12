Soon-to-Be ‘Moana’ Attraction Begins Taking Shape at EPCOT

In 2019, Disney announced that an all-new attraction themed after the story of Moana (2016) would be arriving at EPCOT.

The new attraction will be called Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and, according to Disney officials, will be the “first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film [and] will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Earlier this year, we reported that the construction site for the upcoming attraction is visible. Now we are seeing the construction work progressing, with new milestones being hit.

bioreconstruct took to Twitter to share multiple photos of the current construction work being done at the site of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, and it is beginning to really take shape!

For starters, bioireconstruct shared:

Concrete forms in place at base of a structure at Journey of Water. The ground-to-roof concrete structure is a stairway into the service basement that remains from former Innoventions. pic.twitter.com/o9XTiQbYJI — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 12, 2022

bioreconstruct also shared the current state of the rock work being done, writing:

Square sections staged within rock work in Journey of Water. pic.twitter.com/DLejXUKpXE — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 12, 2022

Concrete forms were also removed as construction progresses on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. They Tweeted:

Concrete forms recently removed from the basin at about center of surrounding rock work in Journey of Water. pic.twitter.com/fuf0AU8ztX — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 12, 2022

Additionally, construction workers are now working on the sculpting of the rock work:

First sculpting of rock work in Journey of Water. pic.twitter.com/yWKIspNm0X — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 12, 2022

And lastly, bioreconstruct shared the following image of the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana construction site, writing:

Aerial look at construction of Journey of Water. First sculpting of rock work is in progress at left. Support structures for more rock work are in progress. pic.twitter.com/14jFT7ispD — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 12, 2022

Please keep in mind that the upcoming Moana-inspired attraction is just that — an attraction, not a ride. Think of it more as an experience. Disney describes the attraction as it “will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Here’s how Disney officially describes the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana:

In World Nature, The reinvention of Epcot will include Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.” This first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.

Unfortunately, at this time we do not have an opening date for the attraction. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding Journey of Water.

Are you excited to see Disney making progress on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana? Let us know in the comments below.