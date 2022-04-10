EPCOT’s ‘Moana’-Themed Attraction Inches Closer to Opening

Are you a fan of Moana (2016)? If so we bet you are excited for the upcoming Moana-themed attraction coming to EPCOT. Well, we have some great news to share as construction continues on the soon-to-be attraction, meaning it is inching closer to its debut!

In 2019, Disney announced that an all-new attraction themed after the story of Moana would be arriving at EPCOT. The new attraction will be called Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and, according to Disney officials, will be the “first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film [and] will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Earlier this year, we reported that the construction site for the upcoming attraction is visible. Now we are seeing the construction work progressing as the attraction inches closer to opening.

bioreconstruct has been sharing construction photos every week, and the latest photos show new concrete forms on site of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana:

Some of the newest concrete forms in site of Journey of Water.

Although we do not have an opening date for the attraction, it seems construction is moving very quickly on the site, meaning it may not be long before we finally see Journey of Water debut to the public!

Please keep in mind that the upcoming Moana-inspired attraction is just that — An attraction, not a ride. Think of it more as an experience. Disney describes the attraction as it “will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Here’s how Disney officially describes the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana:

In World Nature, The reinvention of Epcot will include Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.” This first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.

