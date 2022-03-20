EPCOT’s ‘Moana’ Attraction Reaches New Heights, Inches Closer to Opening

Are you a fan of Moana (2016)? Are you excited for the upcoming Moana-themed attraction coming to EPCOT? Well, the soon-to-be attraction has just reached a new milestone, inching closer to its debut!

In 2019, Disney announced that an all-new attraction themed after the story of Moana would be arriving at EPCOT. The new attraction will be called Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and, according to Disney officials, will be the “first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film [and] will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Earlier this year, we reported that the construction site for the upcoming attraction is visible. Now we are seeing the construction work progressing, with the site reaching new heights!

Construction has been progressing for quite some time now as Imagineers are working hard to build the Moana-themed attraction. Now, thanks to bioreconstruct on Twitter, we can see that the construction walls are reaching new heights! Per their Tweet: Current work in an area of Journey of Water.

They also shared a different view, which shows some of the work Imagineers are installing to help with the circulation of the water:

A look at some of infrastructure for circulation in Journey of Water.

Please keep in mind that the upcoming Moana-inspired attraction is just that — An attraction, not a ride. Think of it more as an experience. Disney describes the attraction as it “will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Here’s how Disney officially describes the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana:

In World Nature, The reinvention of Epcot will include Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.” This first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.

bioreconstruct shared another thread of photos, which show the addition of concrete forms to the Moana-themed attraction site:

Many recently added concrete forms in the Journey of Water site. Arrow at a distant set.

Unfortunately, at this time we do not have an opening date for the attraction. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding Journey of Water.

